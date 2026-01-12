LeBron James Makes Special Request After Career Announcement

LeBron James has redefined longevity in the world of sports. Most athletes say their goodbyes way before reaching 40. But here, we are witnessing history. A man with many firsts, the NBA wants to celebrate Year 23 in style. And a special patch honoring the legend seems just right.

The NBA has created a special badge for the 41-year-old to celebrate his journey in the league. LeBron James will have the patch on his jersey vs. the Sacramento Kings on Jan 12. Collectible card maker Topps shared this news through their X handle on Monday. They also mentioned: “The patches will be removed from his jersey after each game, and some will be placed into ultra-rare trading cards.”

On knowing that the patches will be a part of rare cards, James, an avid collector of cards, made a special request on X. Reposting Topps’ tweet, the Akron Hammer wrote: “🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾👑 Need some of these for my own collection @Topps!!! So dope 🔥🔥🔥”

Now, coming to these special badges. The patch is custom-made for LeBron James, unmistakably marked by the silhouette of his signature pregame chalk toss. Just above the patch, the words “23 Seasons” stand tall, celebrating James’ unmatched longevity. It also marks a first for the NBA, which has never before honored a player with a custom badge of this kind. Interestingly enough, Bron will wear the patch for the rest of the 2025-26 season.

Meanwhile, a question arises: Why Sacramento?

LeBron James to wear the patch at where it all started

You know, the NBA could’ve chosen any day for the celebration. Like, the season debut, Christmas Day, or Bron’s birthday. But the league remembered… Sacramento is where history rewrote itself through the Chosen One.

LeBron James stepped into the NBA on October 29, 2003, debuting as an 18-year-old for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Sacramento Kings. The night buzzed with promise. He poured in 25 points, handed out 9 assists, grabbed 6 rebounds, and swiped 4 steals. Although Cleveland fell 106-92, a legend clearly took his first breath.

Imago Credits: Imagn

Meanwhile, the NBA’s custom patch hides clever Easter eggs in plain sight. It blends four colors: blue, red, maroon, and yellow. Each shade traces a chapter of his journey, beginning in Cleveland, flowing through Miami, returning home, and ending in Los Angeles. To top it off, the number 23 solidifies Bron’s legacy in basketball.

History circles back with LeBron James wearing the future while honoring the past, and the league finally meets his moment. Therefore, Sacramento becomes a stage as the patch becomes a story, and the season becomes a celebration. Legacy breathes amidst his special request. And the game goes on amidst retirement rumors. Maybe it’s truly not over until the King declares.