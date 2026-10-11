LeBron James Makes Special Request to Philly Fans as Savannah James Is Torn Over Personal Decision

LeBron James has a direct request for Philadelphia diehards. It’s not about the 76ers and NBA championships, though. He and his wife are looking for a wholesome Philly experience. He officially took to social media to ask Philadelphia locals for help as his family navigates the early, multi-city adjustment to his late-career move to the 76ers.

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It appears that while Bronny James is occupied with the Lakers’ preseason schedule, Savannah James is in Philly with her husband. And she’s looking for a very specific dining fix. But as the helicopter commutes have shown, LeBron James is not yet familiar with the local sights and delicacies. So he hopped on to his Instagram story to solicit culinary recommendations on behalf of his wife.

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“🛻 Philly Fam!! Where do I go for seafood potato greens??” The 41-year-old superstar posted as a direct request to the local community to satisfy Savannah’s cravings. He tagged Savannah’s handle and said, “My Queen 👇 @mrs_savannahrj asking! She like all suggestions. Obvi the best ones 😁”

Because it’s on his Stories with the comments turned off, we don’t know if he got any DMs with recs yet. But his appeal spread onto other platforms like X.com and Reddit with others looking for the exact dish in the Philly area. Apparently, the West African stew at Le Mandingue in Ewood Park comes highly recommended by the Philadelphia natives on Reddit.

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On a different note, the public request offers a rare, lighthearted look into the James family’s off-court transition following his blockbuster free-agency decision to leave the Los Angeles Lakers. After wrapping up his 23-year career path across Cleveland, Miami, and Los Angeles, James opted for a two-year, $8 million deal with Philadelphia to pursue a fifth championship ring alongside Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey.

James admitted during training camp that being away from his immediate family represents a stark departure from his routine. “Every day is getting better, and obviously I’m gonna have some days where some days will be better than others. But when I get to the facility, around these guys, it definitely helps,” he told reporters.

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While the four-time league MVP signed on to anchor the 76ers, Savannah and his family remain primarily rooted on the West Coast to maintain stability for their children. Their eldest son, Bronny, is playing in Los Angeles, Bryce is playing college basketball in Arizona, and their daughter, Zhuri, is in school. Savannah has faced a tough balancing act. However, LeBron hasn’t exactly set roots in Philadelphia.

James decided to split time between Philadelphia and New York, as well as the Camden, New Jersey, practice facility. His commute has become one of the most talked-about storylines of his 2026–27 campaign after clips of his helicopter landing at the practice facility took over the Internet. (Locals are even warning that Southwest Philly, which is known for its West African food, doesn’t have any helicopter parking.)

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Operating through his endorsement deal with Fanatics, James has been utilizing a private Michael Rubin-provided Leonardo AW139 helicopter to travel between Manhattan and the Sixers’ Camden-based practice facility. The daily helicopter flights have naturally sparked internet debates after rotor noise interrupted a media session for teammate Anfernee Simons.

His decision to reside in New York has raised eyebrows among the city’s diehard sports fans, accustomed to stars living locally in South Jersey suburbs like Moorestown or Cherry Hill.

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Nevertheless, teammates have rallied around the veteran superstar. Sixers guard VJ Edgecombe dismissed claims that the helicopter commute impacts James’ commitment to the team, revealing that James consistently arrives at the facility around 7:45 a.m., well before scheduled practices begin.

As James continues navigating his final NBA chapter while commuting across the Northeast, crowdsourcing local culinary staples like seafood potato greens represents a genuine effort to bridge the distance and establish a true home-away-from-home feeling for Savannah whenever she visits.

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Whether Philadelphia’s notoriously passionate fanbase can deliver the ultimate food recommendation remains to be seen, but the gesture proves that even a global icon needs a little local help to settle into a new city.