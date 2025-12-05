LeBron James Makes Stephen A. Smith Oppose Skip Bayless After 10-Point Scoring Streak End

With Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James at odds since last season, this would have been the moment the ESPN analyst could tear into the Lakers forward. His elusive 10-point streak came to an end. On back-to-back nights, James had an offensive nightmare. But Smith didn’t do that. He saw beyond the broken record and looked at the Akron Hammer’s selfless actions.

He knew the streak was on the line. But what mattered most was getting a win. So LeBron James drew a defender and kicked it out, making the winning play. So, despite a horrid 4-17 shooting night, Smith feels the Lakers can function and maintain their stronghold in the West largely because of LeBron James’ mentality.

“Nobody was looking at him as some straight bona fide scorer like an MJ or Kobe,” Smith said on First Take. “He was mentioned in the same breath as somebody like Magic because he was willing to make the right play. And last night, that was the right play”.

Smith found it within himself to see that James put his individual glory aside when a win on potentially on the line. As for his struggles to get to double digits, the ESPN analyst feels the Akron Hammer can reach that mark in his “sleep”. But another sharp critique of the four-time MVP failed to see that impact.

“LEBRICK JAMES: Finally held under 10 after again and again barely surviving. At Toronto, he went 4-17 and 0-5 WITHOUT LUKA. Undrafted Austin Reaves: 44! Lakers win in spite of the “King,” Skip Bayless wrote on X.

This wasn’t a surprise if we’re being honest. But Bayless did praise the Lakers for creating one of the best trios, saluting LeBron James for his high basketball IQ. Ironically, that is exactly what helped settle the game tonight. Playing without Luka Doncic against one of the best defences, the Lakers had their hands tied behind their backs. Still, they dug deep and found a winning resolve.

LeBron James isn’t playing at his best yet. But Stephen A. Smith is certain that his evolution this season could be the reason the Lakers continue to excel.

Stephen A. Smith believes the Lakers can win with this LeBron James

With James’ return, there was skepticism about him possibly disrupting the Lakers’ rhythm. Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic have been belligerent with their scoring. But LeBron James would need the ball too, right? Not when he is seeing the Lakers play spotless basketball with two young stars really carrying the heavy burden.

So, since his return, James has accepted a role playing off the ball. That sacrifice and understanding what works best for the team impressed Stephen A. Smith. How James looks right now isn’t his concern. What the veteran analyst appreciates is James’ adjustment to help the Lakers be a winning team.

“They can get to the Western Conference Finals. And it’s because of plays like that, because you got LeBron James showing that he’s willing to do what it takes to win, because winning is the priority. You give credit where it’s due,” Smith said.

The only team he feels could get in their way is the Thunder. And who isn’t worried about the side threatening to break the Warriors’ 73-9 record just one season removed from a championship? But the bottom line for the Lakers is James buying into the team. Before the season, that looked sketchy. There’s hardly any reason to doubt it now.

LeBron James’ numbers don’t bounce out. But since his return, the Lakers are averaging 125.1 points per game and have reduced their turnovers. The 40-year-old is averaging 7.8 assists while turning the ball over less than twice per game. Those are the current points to focus on. His streaky offence is something Stephen A. Smith will fix itself.

“He’s only been back for six games from the sciatica. Clearly, he’s not 100%,” Smith added.

With more reps, James’ scoring efficiency should return to normal. Even when it isn’t, the breathtaking forward is making a winning impact, no matter what it costs.