LeBron James Makes Surprising Nikola Jokic Admission in Firm Message to NBA Media

They say true mastery makes hard things look easy, and that’s Nikola Jokic this season. The Denver Nuggets star has been quietly brilliant, averaging 29.6 points without chasing headlines or hype. And while the league sometimes overlooks how special this run is, one legend hasn’t. LeBron James has been watching closely, fully aware of the greatness Jokic is delivering.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jokic’s consistency has massively impressed the Los Angeles Lakers veteran this season, despite the campaign still being in its early stages, with around 65 games remaining for the Nuggets. So much so that he recently admitted that the Serbian big man is the single most dominant player he’s ever played against.

“I will say this. There has not been a more dominant complete player that I’ve played against in a sense of all the attributes that you just mentioned, from the passing to the shooting to the rebounding to the attention,” he said during a candid conversation with former NBA star Steve Nash on the Mind the Game podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

No doubt, Nikola Jokic is incredibly adaptable on the offensive end. The three-time MVP (for a reason) can do it all, no matter how the opposition plans to stop him. Well, certainly the 30-year-old center can not only score from all three levels but also defend and facilitate at a pretty high level. We mean his insane triple-double stat line speaks for itself.

The former NBA champion is currently averaging 29.6 points, along with 12.8 rebounds and 11.1 assists per game. Now, while that’s impressive to say the least, he’s also doing that with incredible efficiency. Nikola Jokic is shooting at an incredible 62.6 percent from the field. After all, that’s why LeBron James went so far as to state that if someone loves basketball, they should watch a Nuggets game (obviously featuring Nikola Jokic)!

Imago Oct 6, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) makes a pass against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

“As a true basketball fan, I love the game and everything that comes with it. I mean, if people sit here and say they love the game and they love watching greatness, then tune in to a Nuggets game,” James emphasized.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no denying that watching Nikola Jokic make those slick passes or seeing him make even the toughest shots look easy is something every basketball fan should witness. Just last night, the Joker put up yet another triple-double performance (17 points, 10 rebounds, and 16 assists) against the Memphis Grizzlies, helping improve his team’s season record to 13-4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, it seems like everyone has gotten so used to seeing Jokic’s greatness that they’ve stopped realizing just how good he actually is. And LeBron James wants to change that, as he also sent a firm message to the NBA media during the podcast.

LeBron James demands more respect from the media for Nikola Jokic

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has never been shy of presenting his views to the public. Whether it’s about his own game or about any other player or coach, the 40-year-old speaks his mind. That’s exactly what he did while discussing Nikola Jokic. When his co-host Steve Nash pointed out that even though Jokic has been phenomenal, we’re just three weeks into the season, James quickly intervened.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know it’s only three weeks, but three weeks is a lot of basketball,” King James said. “We’re not talking three games, we’re not talking three or four nights, we’re talking three weeks of just complete flawless dominance. That no matter if that’s three weeks or not, that’s a lot of games, and that’s a lot of great basketball.”

Imago Sep 30, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during media day at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The four-time NBA champion simply stated that Jokic’s performances cannot be taken for granted. “He’s so good that people barely talk about it, right? It’s like, ‘oh well,’ like it’s just normal. It’s this is not normal. It’s not normal what he’s doing, guys. I’m sorry. It’s not normal,” James further pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran forward seemed to demand more attention from the NBA media and the fans as well. High time for everyone to come together and appreciate the Denver Nuggets star’s greatness? While he does make it seem easy, that’s not actually the case.