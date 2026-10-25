NBA Round Up: LeBron James Misses Game, Bam Adebayo Rips Heat Jersey, Bulls Rookie Follows Michael Jordan and More

LeBron James missed the game, but the Philadelphia 76ers kept their winning streak alive. Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo’s postgame reaction drew attention as the Miami Heat suffered their third straight loss. Elsewhere, Bulls and Warriors rookies continued to make history as the NBA’s opening week delivered more surprises.

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LeBron James watched from the sidelines as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 127-116 on Saturday. The team held him out to manage his lower-back and sciatica issues, but his absence didn’t derail Philly’s strong start.

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The Sixers improved to 3-0 behind a balanced offensive effort. Joel Embiid recorded 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, while Jaylen Brown scored 27 on his 30th birthday. Tyrese Maxey added 26 points, and V.J. Edgecombe contributed 17 points and 13 rebounds.

LeBron James averaged 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds through his first two regular-season appearances with the 76ers. He also contributed 12 assists, giving the team another playmaker alongside Maxey and Embiid. His status became a talking point with Philadelphia scheduled to face Detroit on Sunday.

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The back-to-back presents another decision for the team’s medical staff as it manages the 41-year-old’s workload.

Bam Adebayo rips his Heat jersey after another loss

The 29-year-old’s frustration was hard to miss after the Miami Heat suffered another defeat. A video circulating on social media showed the center ripping off his jersey after the game, drawing attention as Miami’s rough start continued.

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The Heat lost 115-110 to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, falling to 0-3. The result came a night after Miami suffered a heavy defeat (128-111) to Detroit, leaving the team with plenty to address just three games into the season. Bam Adebayo finished with 20 points and eight rebounds against Charlotte.

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The Heat trailed by as many as 23 points before fighting back. They eventually tied the game at 100 in the fourth quarter, only for Charlotte to respond and regain control. Giannis Antetokounmpo also had a rough night offensively. He scored 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting and fouled out with 1:57 remaining in the final quarter.

Bulls’ Rookie Caleb Wilson closes in on Michael Jordan’s record

The fourth overall pick of the 2026 Draft is making an immediate impact in Chicago. The Bulls rookie has scored 67 points through his first three NBA games, putting him second in franchise history for scoring over that span. Only Michael Jordan has done better.

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The six-time NBA champion scored 74 points through his first three career games, leaving Wilson seven points shy of the mark. Both players share a deep connection as they attended North Carolina. The Bulls rookie’s latest outing was his best yet.

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He poured in 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds against the Washington Wizards, adding three assists, two steals and a block. He shot 10-of-24 from the field and made nine of his 11 free throws. The performance was another step forward after a difficult debut.

Caleb Wilson committed nine turnovers in his first game but responded with 21 points in his second appearance before breaking through for 30 against Washington. Interestingly, his 16 and 21 points were identical to Michael Jordan’s scores from his two games as a rookie. In fact, both scored 21 in Game 2 in Milwaukee.

Yaxel Lendeborg makes his mark in Warriors history

Golden State’s 11th overall pick from the 2026 Draft is already among greats. The rookie has scored 56 points through his first three NBA games, putting him third on Golden State’s list of highest-scoring rookies over that span.

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Wilt Chamberlain leads the way with 120 points in his first three games during the 1959-60 season. Another Hall of Famer, Joe Fulks, is second with 68 points from 1946-47. Now, Yaxel Lendeborg sits ahead of Šarūnas Marčiulionis and Rick Barry, who each scored 53.

The Michigan product added to his total with 26 points and nine rebounds against Phoenix on Saturday. Golden State lost 131-122 as they were short-handed, with Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Draymond Green and Al Horford among those unavailable. The good news is that Yaxel Lendeborg will get more opportunities despite being a rookie.

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“He’s playing a ton, and he’s going to get all these reps,” Steve Kerr said after the Warriors’ loss. “We’re going to keep showing him film, and he’ll get better and better.”

Devin Booker sets Suns’ home-opener scoring record

Phoenix needed a response after opening the season with a 41-point loss to Portland. Devin Booker delivered one, helping the Suns produce a far more efficient offensive performance. The team shot 58.1% from the field against the Warriors.

D-Book gave Phoenix a night to remember, scoring 43 points to lead the Suns past the Golden State Warriors 131-122 on Saturday. The 29-year-old shot 17-of-25 from the field and added seven rebounds and seven assists. He scored 24 points after halftime, taking control as Phoenix pulled away from a short-handed Golden State team.

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His performance set a new Suns franchise record for points in a home opener. Devin Booker surpassed Charles Barkley, who scored 37 against the LA Clippers on November 7, 1992. The win gave Phoenix its first victory of the season, while Golden State fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2007-08.

Joel Embiid records the 10th triple-double of his career

The Cameroonian center delivered a complete performance in Philadelphia’s 127-116 win over Milwaukee, finishing with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. The triple-double was the 10th of Joel Embiid’s career. He shot 8 of 20 from the field, converted 12 of his 14 free throws, and recorded a steal in 36 minutes.

Philadelphia needed his production with LeBron James sidelined. The former MVP kept the offense moving with a game-high 10 assists. Milwaukee made a late push and cut into Philadelphia’s lead, but the 76ers answered with timely baskets. Embiid assisted on Brown’s three-pointer that made it 120-114, helping the hosts protect their advantage.

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Embiid’s all-around game has been an encouraging sign, though his workload remains worth monitoring. With a back-to-back on the schedule, his availability for Sunday’s matchup against Detroit was still a question.