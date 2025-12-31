brand-logo
LeBron James’ Mother Gloria Pens Heartfelt Message for Son on 41st Birthday

ByCaroline John

Dec 30, 2025 | 10:04 PM EST

As 2025 comes to close, the basketball world celebrates a tradition of the past 23 years on December 30. It’s that time of the NBA season when we bring back the highlight reels of King James’ reverse slams, no look passes, and championship moments. As LeBron Raymone James Sr. celebrates his 41st birthday, there’s a lot of those moments. But one special lady takes the birthday cake.

Gloria James has been there from day 1 and through an entire career that transcended logic and physics. LeBron James is the first NBA player to reach a 23rd NBA season. And he’s still doing it at 41.

With everything she’s seen him go through, her simple but heartwarming birthday wish that resonates most with Bron’s fans.

“Happy Birthday son!!!! 🎂🎉🎊 I pray that God continues to keep you safe throughout the year. Enjoy your special day. Love you beyond eternity.🩷♾️” she posted on Instagram to go with a rather dapper photograph of Bron.

Gloria’s message also shows her son’s 23rd season couldn’t have been easy to watch. James had a delayed start to the 2025-26 season due to sciatica. He’s not pain-free and has missed a few games or was questionable because of an arthritic foot.

Even with superhuman durability and conditioning expertise, James is not completely immune to the troubles at the other side of 40. That’s why his mom has a special prayer for his health and safety.

LeBron James is still defying the odds

It’s another year of LeBron James defying the natural progression of an elite player. He ended his double-digit scoring streak weeks earlier in a theatric fashion. But was back to scoring 20+ points in later games. 

James is in a great position on his 41st birthday. The Lakers, led by Luka Doncic are 20-10 and the third seed in the West, looking like real championship contenders.

There was that ‘uncomfortable’ moment leading up to the birthday when JJ Redick sort of blamed James for the team’s recent slump. But a lot of recalibration by the head coach, and James deferring to Luka himself has reset the tone for the Lakers.

James is about to face off against the Detroit Pistons on his 41st birthday. He’s cleared to play, which leaves the opportunity for another record to his continuing legacy. The second he makes a bucket against Detroit, King James will become the 12th NBA player to score on their 41st birthday.

Bron continues to reach new milestones in his longevity and greatness. But his relationship with his mom is unchanging. None of the records made and broken matter to Gloria. That 41-year-old 6’9″ NBA icon is still her ‘baby.’

Her prayer for his health and safety was like early Mother’s Day, Fans felt the urge to hug their moms who share the same sentiment for their babies. She helped fans close out 2025 on a heartwarming note. Now all we need is a birthday present from LeBron and that’s torching the Pistons.

