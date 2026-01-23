LeBron James’ NBA Future Comes Down to 3 Options After Jeanie Buss Confession

We’re at that stage in the NBA where we talk about LeBron James’ tenure. Twenty-three years in a league, three teams, and endless records. That’s the Kings’ career, and a glorious one, to say the least. But now, after ESPN’s recent report on the inside stories of the Los Angeles Lakers, discussions about Bron’s next move have escalated. And according to insider Brian Windhorst, there are only three options available for the 41-year-old.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Get Up, Windy said LeBron has only three clear paths to choose from. The decision is complicated, but the options remain straightforward:

He can either remain with the Lakers, he’s not getting traded…he’s got a no-trade clause.

He’s getting to remain with the Lakers at a pay cut. He can go to another team, which would be fascinating.

Or, he can retire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Across the NBA, the reality is clear. A return at this figure will not happen, driven by Los Angeles reshaping finances around Luka Doncic, a conclusion everyone would spot quickly. Therefore, the numbers lead the story. LeBron James signed a 2-year $101.3 million contract with $101.3 million guaranteed, averages $50.6 million, and in 2025-26 earns $52.6 million in salary, cap hit, and dead cap. Also, remember, the Akron Hammer is operating on an expiring contract. This means he will be a free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Meanwhile, Brian Windhorst signals a 33% path where LeBron James accepts less money to stay with the Lakers, orients the roster around Luka Doncic. However, he flags the build as short of a title contender next season. A championship push may arrive in two years, and James could be active then. At the same time, new Lakers ownership under Mark Walter looms, and major changes could be coming soon. Therefore, James’ role could shift accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, recent developments about the team, about Jeanie Buss’s true emotions toward LeBron, have further increased the talk around his future with the Lakers organization. However, speaking with the media, he said, “I don’t really care about the articles.” James also added, “I’m good” when he was asked whether he was giving thoughts to leaving the Lakers organization. Well, these statements do shed light on where his loyalty lies.

Coming back to Brian Windhorst’s opinion on LeBron’s future. The ESPN insider did share an interesting thought about the current LA Lakers team. He said that they’re not built to win a championship now. Maybe in the next two years, but not at present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

LeBron James and the Lakers are not ready to win the NBA title

During 2025-26, Los Angeles holds a 26-17 mark in the West, floating near the middle, while Oklahoma City projects 37-8. Betting markets place title odds at +3500, signaling constant skepticism. Even so, Luka Doncic, LeBron James at 41, and Austin Reaves fuel a top-seven attack. Yet championships demand balance, and construction gaps remain obvious leaguewide.

However, problems multiply elsewhere. Los Angeles sits 26th defensively, bottom five overall. Marcus Smart and DeAndre Ayton arrived to help, but speed and containment lag. Furthermore, injuries to Austin Reaves’ calf strain, Rui Hachimura’s foot injury, and Adou Thiero’s knee thin rotations. Meanwhile, massive deals for Doncic ($45M), James ($52M), and Hachimura $18M squeeze flexibility, leaving chemistry uneven and postseason hopes restrained.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet the Lakers are aiming for a shift in the roster. At present, the Sacramento Kings have received calls from 10 teams showing interest in veteran guard Keon Ellis. The $5 million star has previously drawn interest from LA’s front office. Therefore, there is a fine possibility that Rob Pelinka might actively look into it.

Well, it’s never over until LeBron James says so. With three options open for his future, the Akron Hammer might have time to decide. However, the NBA circus and the LA Lakers’ game will continue. They might not be a championship-winning team now, as Windy remarked. But what about the future? That seems optimistic.