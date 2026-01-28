LeBron James, NBA World Join Patrick Mahomes In Shaming Bill Belichick Decision

Bill Belichick’s resume was supposed to make his first year of Hall of Fame eligibility a formality. Instead, Pro Football Hall of Fame voters delivered a stunning rebuke that has left the NFL world stunned.

According to various reports, Belichick fell short of the 40 out of 50 votes needed for immediate induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. His resume only makes things worse. Eight Super Bowl rings, decades of dominance, and an entire era of football shaped, yet not enough votes. The reaction was swift, and didn’t stay confined within NFL circles.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was one of the first major stars to react, and he didn’t soften his message, questioning if he had even read the report correctly before unloading on X:

“Man there’s no way I read that right! Right? Ain’t no WAY Bill Belichick ain’t 1st Ballot HOF!! That’s IMPOSSIBLE, EGREGIOUS, and quite frankly DISRESPECTFUL!”

James wasn’t dissecting the process or debating nuance. His reaction reflected something more visceral: that this wasn’t a gray-area decision, but a fundamental failure of logic. Once that sentiment was voiced so plainly, it quickly spread across the broader basketball world.

Former players echoed the same disbelief. Three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams summed it up with a simple, incredulous question: “How is this even possible.”

Even analysts joined in, with writer Kevin O’Connor being much more direct and sharp in his criticism of the voting:

“Pathetic. Those voters should be ashamed.”

What stood out was the lack of disagreement. Everyone seemed to agree that Belichick not being inducted was an outrageous decision, and this was the sentiment among NFL personalities as well.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the other sport with their backlash, posting on X while reposting the report:

“Insane… don’t even understand how this could be possible.”

When the NBA and the NFL’s brightest stars, analysts and former players all reach the same conclusion within hours, it suggests something bigger than disagreement between voters.

Why Bill Belichick Fell Short: Politics, Scandals, and a Crowded, Complicated Ballot

Multiple factors seemed to have contributed to Bill Belichick not being inducted into the Hall of Fame, turning what might have been a given into a shocking outcome. Several voters reportedly raised the Spygate and Deflategate controversies during deliberations, with at least one influential committee voice suggesting that Belichick should “wait a year” as penance.

USA Today via Reuters FILE PHOTO: Dec 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High./Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

For many in the committee, the cheating scandals, despite the time that has passed, aren’t compartmentalised from the rest of his legacy, lingering as a moral spot of contention.

A strong historical parallel is Terrell Owens in the NFL. Owens retired as one of the most statistically dominant wide receivers ever (second all-time in receiving yards and touchdowns at the time), yet he was not a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He fell short in his first two years of eligibility (2016 and 2017) before induction in 2018 on his third try.

Owens himself highlighted “character” concerns influencing voters, and he famously boycotted the official Canton ceremony, holding his own in Tennessee.

There were also some internal politics reportedly at work. Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft were both finalists this year, forcing voters into an uncomfortable calculus due to ballot limitations.

With only three allowed selections and three senior members also in play, it was likely that one half of the Patriots dynasty would block the other, given the reported disdain the two hold for each other.

Kraft’s long campaign for Hall of Fame induction, combined with him reportedly having allies on the committee, might have reshaped the math.

Finally, Belichick’s famously prickly relationship with the media, many of whom make up the selection committee, cannot be dismissed. One veteran put it bluntly, explaining that the cheating controversies were “the only explanation” and that they “really bothered some of the guys.”