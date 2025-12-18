LeBron James Needed Referees To Restrain Him Before He Wanted Smoke With Dillon Brooks: Former Clippers Star

What began as a tense moment between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks evolved into the narrative of a tense game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns, with the two forwards engaging in a back-and-forth exchange throughout the game. Now, the Lakers superstar has come under fire for an unusual reason.

“He live in Hollywood,” Former LA Clippers star Kenyon Martin said during an appearance on Gil’s Arena. “That’s a show. He waits for somebody to get right in between and act like you’re trying to go get him.”

Martin, known for being an enforcer during his playing days, framed his critique around James’ perceived behavior; he suggested that the King only turned up the intensity once the officials were already in position to prevent anything from actually happening. To Martin, the timing was calculated.

He compared James‘ behavior to a cartoon character: Scrappy-Doo from the Scooby-Doo series. Scrappy, a small puppy, only lunged forward and pretended to fight once someone had a firm grip holding him back. Martin’s implication was clear: James was being cowardly.

That framing struck a nerve because it challenged how this moment was seen by regular viewers. James has built a reputation as a competitor for over two decades, yet also as one of the most controlled superstars in the NBA.

With his comments, Martin has put the legend’s authenticity in question, particularly during the display with Brooks.

What Actually Happened Between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks on the Floor

The tension didn’t arrive out of nowhere that day between the two forwards. LeBron James and Dillon Brooks had been going at each other for the whole night, trading physical possessions along with sharp words, with Brooks earning a technical foul early in the game, and James fouling his opponent so hard that it had to be reviewed for a flagrant.

Imago Dec 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) react during an altercation that resulted in a technical for Brooks during the second half of a game at at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The real flashpoint came in the third quarter, when Brooks, losing control of the ball, threw it at James, something that clearly got on the Lakers star’s nerves.

He responded immediately, stepping towards Brooks with words being exchanged, before the referees separated them. James kept urging the referees to call a penalty on Brooks, even grabbing hold of one of them, earning a technical foul.

The defining sequence came afterwards. Brooks drilled a clutch three-pointer over James to take the lead late in the game, being run over by the forward as he took the shot.

When no foul was called, he bumped James hard on the chest as he turned up the court, and officials immediately assessed the Suns forward his second technical foul, ejecting him from the game.

The exchanges were transcribed by LegendZ on X and show James telling Brooks to “chill the f— out” after the ball was thrown at him and then calling him a “b—-” after landing a huge three-pointer in Brooks’ face.

This is where Kenyon Martin’s words linger, not because they redefine what happened, but because they ask how moments like these are interpreted when LeBron James is involved. Reactions are magnified, and confrontations aren’t judged by action, instead by who steps in. Obviously, James isn’t getting away from the scrutiny, and former players calling him out certainly doesn’t help.