LeBron James Needs No Words to Congratulate Derrick Rose While Ticket Prices Skyrocket in Chicago

The Chicago Bulls are retiring jersey number 1 at the start of next year, and honestly? It’s about time. Derrick Rose’s eight-year stint with the Chicago Bulls can be called many things, but the word ‘legendary’ will always pop up. After all, Rose was the hometown hero, a breath of fresh air, and the youngest MVP in NBA history! He took a dying franchise and gave it new life, but injuries upon injuries cut his reign short.

On Jan 24th, 2026, the Windy City Assassin will finally get his fair dues. Although he didn’t end up winning a chip in his entire career, the six-foot-two point guard cemented himself as an all-time great. In his later years, Rose was a bench player on limited minutes, but his production continued to be something out of this world. Even without his athleticism, we all knew he was meant to be playing at the highest level.

From explosive dunks to soft-touch floaters, we’ve seen him change his game over and over again throughout the years, and it has always worked. So, when Chicago announced that they are going to retire the Bulls legend’s jersey, they got a lot of love for it! Not just from fans, but from legends of the game as well. Lakers star, and part of the GOAT conversation, LeBron James tweeted a series of emojis in the star’s favor.

Rose and James played together in 2017-18 on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and their dynamic was insanely fun to watch. Although Derrick Rose was past the days of high-flying and posterizations, his basketball IQ and willingness to play team basketball made him an excellent piece to go alongside LeBron. He got traded during the 2017-18 trade deadline, but it was all love between him and the six-foot-nine forward.

This jersey retirement was definitely something special, for many more reasons than you may believe! Because of how loved DRose is, and the hype around his jersey retirement, the ticket prices for Jan 24th are through the roof! According to Tick Pick, the minimum ticket price is $315, while the average is more than double at around $663.

But what made this entire ordeal special was the behind-the-scenes footage we got to see. The biggest moments between Chicago and Rose have always been recorded, and when we compare notes, this occasion becomes even more heart-warming! Let’s take a look at two of the biggest Derrick Rose and Chicago moments on camera.

The reason behind LeBron James’ celebration: Derrick Rose’s legacy in Chicago

Depending on who you ask in Chicago, everyone will have different views about Derrick Rose. “The Rose that never blossomed” is a favorite saying of many fans who believe the NBA star could’ve done a lot more, been a lot more had he not gotten injured. Not everyone liked him, but one thing was clear in everyone’s heads–DRose left it all on the court, day in and day out.

Playing for Chicago meant everything for the six-foot-two point guard. It was his home city, with stadiums filled with love for him. The Windy City backed Rose through thick and thin, and he wanted to finish out his career there. So, when the former Bulls star was traded during the filming process of a documentary, the resulting clips broke all of our hearts.

As a direct contrast, we got to see Chicago’s behind-the-scenes for this momentous occasion, and saw a heartwarming scene unfold in front of our very eyes! In the clip, Mike from the Chicago Bulls was talking to DRose, who had no idea what was going to happen. “Even this weekend, it was supposed to be about you, but you made it about the fans. But I’m telling you right now, next year when we retire your number, the rafters is going to be more about you than the fans.” He said, and the NBA star burst into tears.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On top of that, Derrick Rose got a guarantee that warmed his heart through and through. “Nobody’s wearing that number one jersey again, unless, unless PJ is a bull. Then he’s wearing that number one jersey, alright? We love you, we appreciate everything you’ve done for Chicago, And you’re a special person.” The thought of his son playing for the Bulls, wearing his old jersey number, led the former MVP deeper into his feelings.

The entire ordeal was very emotional for Rose, and as it should be! He is both a franchise legend and an NBA legend. We can’t wait to see his jersey go up into the rafters in January. Stay tuned for more updates!