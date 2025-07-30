LeBron James Not In Sight As Wife Savannah & Russell Westbrook Share Heartfelt Moment At LA Sparks Game

“I haven’t talked to Bron in I don’t know how long.” With those few, blunt words last year, Russell Westbrook said the quiet part out loud. The cold war between him and his former Lakers teammate, LeBron James, was real. Since Westbrook’s chaotic time in Los Angeles came to an end, the two superstars have been stuck in a frosty, public standoff. The missed handshakes, the awkward silences, the viral clips of them seemingly ignoring each other at games—it all confirmed what the NBA world already knew: the partnership that was supposed to bring another ring to L.A. had ended in a fractured friendship.

But just when it seemed like the ice between the two camps would never thaw, Savannah James stepped in. In a heartfelt moment at a recent LA Sparks game, she was seen sharing a warm embrace with both Russell Westbrook and his wife, Nina. With LeBron nowhere in sight, it was a powerful, public display of friendship that cut right through the frosty beef between the two NBA legends.

That beef, of course, was born out of a failed experiment that LeBron himself helped create. He was a driving force behind the Lakers acquiring Westbrook in 2021, a move that, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, everyone involved, “including James–will admit they misjudged it.” But admitting the mistake didn’t stop the fallout.

The on-court fit was a disaster, and Westbrook quickly became the public scapegoat. As analyst Zach Lowe put it at the time, the feeling inside the organization was clear: “It’s pretty darn clear that LeBron James has seen enough and he has no interest in going another year with Russell Westbrook as his teammate.” After he was traded to the Clippers, that tension spilled onto the court. Westbrook made a point of trolling his former teammate, hitting a three-pointer and pointing directly at LeBron, and even mocking him by yelling “good pass!” after catching one of his errant passes on the Clippers’ bench.

That kind of public criticism doesn’t just stay on the court; it obviously follows you home. The constant attacks took a serious toll on Westbrook and his family. He has always been open about his on-court disappointment, but he drew a hard line when the talk turned personal. “The moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue,” he once said. It’s that painful history that makes Savannah’s consistent support so remarkable. Even LeBron, to his credit, has pushed back against the “scapegoat” narrative, once posting on social media that “Brodie [Westbrook] a LEGEND 🫡.”

Still, the warmth and personal connection seem to come from Savannah, and it’s a pattern of support that goes back years. Back in 2022, she famously wore a pair of pants from Westbrook’s Honor The Gift fashion brand to a movie premiere, a public show of solidarity that even LeBron praised at the time. Her recent hug with the Westbrooks feels like a continuation of that same energy. And as Westbrook navigates the next chapter of his career, that kind of support is more important than ever.

What’s next for Russell Westbrook?

So, where does Russell Westbrook go from here? After a solid bounce-back season in Denver where he averaged 13.3 points and 6.1 assists, he’s one of the most interesting free agents left on the board. And it looks like his next chapter might be just a short drive away.

The smoke is getting thicker around a potential move to Sacramento. According to Carmichael Dave of Sactown Sports, the Kings are the clear frontrunners to land the former MVP. “It’s not done, but it’s been cooking for a while,” Dave reported, adding that there’s “strong interest from both sides.” He even put a number on it: “I’d say 80-20 he’s a King.”

via Imago May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) runs down the court after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

And it’s not just talk because the betting odds agree. Bovada has the Kings as the +150 favorites, a clear signal that this is the most likely landing spot. It’s a move that makes a ton of sense for a Sacramento team that is desperate for a dose of veteran leadership and another playmaker to take some of the pressure off their young core.

For now, Russ is just being Russ, enjoying his time as a free agent and even showing some love on social media by “liking” a post of his old teammate Nikola Jokic celebrating a horse race win. But with a decision on his future expected soon, it looks like the next chapter for one of the most electrifying players in NBA history is about to begin in Sacramento.