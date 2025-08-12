LeBron James Notices Stephen Curry’s Offer to Fix Latest Addiction That Doesn’t Hurt NBA Future

Two Akron natives have won 8 NBA championships between them. Yet both have expressed difficulty in mastering the art of golf. ‘Rookie’ LeBron James simply referred to it as “a mind f–k to say the least”. On the other hand, ‘veteran’ Stephen Curry previously claimed it’s the hardest sport he has ever tried and has not given up. The 2023 ACC champion even shared some tips for the Lakers forward, which he has seemed to take in his stride.

Previously, Curry shared, “We all want to welcome LeBron James to the world of golf because the game needs you, big fella.” That positivity still continues. The Warriors’ superstar, recently on Sky Sports, said he was surprised to see the increased amount of time LeBron spends on the golf course. “He’s obsessed with it. He’s out there a lot more than I actually thought he’d be right off the jump. So he gets it, which is great.” So far, the two have yet to link on the green, and Curry is excited for that and is ready to offer some more advice in person.

“But yeah, we’ll definitely get out and play. I’m an amateur swing coach. I feel like I always help somebody else with their swing, even though I probably don’t know what I’m talking about. But he seems like a very good project to have for sure. And it seems like he has fun out there on the court. So I don’t mind that at all.” Calling LeBron James a project, Stephen Curry is still continuing ‘rookie hazing’. The Lakers’ superstar might be new, but is not stopping anytime soon.

“Addicted. I’m sorry, I know, yep. That’s it”. He highlighted the environment to his followers by saying, “Raining and everything. Come on, cot”. LeBron might be sorry, but he is still not being stopped from spending considerable hours on the golf course. He even claimed, “Yes, sir! I’m getting there,” after improving his golf swing. But by then, he was trolled for his amateur swing, just like Charles Barkley.

Not just Stephen Curry, another Olympic teammate piled on ‘Rookie hazing’

“Rookie hazing,” Curry said of the ‘unique’ practice swing of LeBron James. During the ACC championship this year, Steph Curry couldn’t resist poking fun at LeBron James’ rookie golf swing. He mimicked the awkward stance. Later, even shared some words of encouragement. “He got his first few swings out there. I talked to him last week, and he told me how much fun he had. There’s something to work with that swing, though.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 40-year-old veteran has recently picked up the sport and is still working on his technique. It was not only Curry who made sure to have some fun when James’ stiff form went viral. Jayson Tatum was shown one of LeBron’s swings when the Celtics star was on a golf course. The Celtics star was quick to call the form ‘disappointing’ and had to squint his eyes, smile, and just try to take in what he saw. But even JT was happy that LeBron was finally involved with the sport and called it “a long time coming.”

So, even though LeBron is learning with every swing, Curry and Tatum are yet to give up on the Akron Hammer and his potential on the golf course. Since James has already called this is addiction, it means he is not giving up either. Now, the world awaits Curry and LeBron to team up together, this time on the golf course.