The 2025-26 NBA Season is two and a half months away. Training camps have yet to begin, and preseason is miles away. But that hasn’t stopped the chaotic Ferris Wheel from rotating. Instead, every person who’s ever laid their eyes on the league is wondering about one thing. Any guesses? Well, it’s LeBron James’ fate at the Los Angeles Lakers. Sure thing, he’s here for the next season. But the one after that? Mystery. But, what if retirement is on his mind?

Then, legendary hip-hop artist Ice Cube’s Big 3 could become the King’s next playground! Here’s the thing: the NBA stars who’ve been away from the league for some reason or the other are finding their joy in the 3 x 3 game. Dwight Howard, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley, and more have rediscovered their ground here. So, why not LeBron?

Now, Ice Cube joined hosts Luca Rosano and Ryan Ward on a special edition of the Lakers Nation Bench Mob Show to discuss the BIG3. The biggest target ahead of him would be to find ways to get the Akron Hammer to join the fiery league. When LeBron retires, he’s going to go after him?

“Yeah. I mean, I would love to. At this point, I don’t know if we have to go after anybody. It’s really, they know we here. It’s a great opportunity to have a spotlight on you in the summer when a lot of the noise is elsewhere and not on basketball,” the co-founder said with confidence. “So it’s a great way to keep your brand going. He don’t need help with that. He may still want the competition, have some fun, and help basketball. At the end of the day, it would be, all eyes on him, and the league would grow, and he would help players who really do need the Big 3.”

You see, Bron is the brand that would help the Big 3 to grow further. That’s not all, the 40-year-old LA Lakers superstar’s presence could help those players who depend on the league. Well, this simply speaks volumes about the person and personality LeBron James is outside the NBA and in the world of basketball. As one of the greatest hoopers to ever play the game, the Chosen One could become the Midas, the Big 3 needs. Not every day would you find the All-Time Scorer walk into a budding league and change its fate!

Speaking of fate, their biggest superstar, James Sr., is throwing odd tantrums at the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving the team seemingly stuck. You see, they aren’t afraid of losing Bron anymore, thanks to Luka Doncic signing the $165 million contract extension. But then, LeBron could find his next home in the crosstown LA Clippers; however, that wouldn’t be possible until 2027. Now again, the question is, will Bron, who will be 43 in ‘2,7 play in the league?

LeBron James could stab Jeanie Buss’s trust if the LA Clippers look more enticing in the next two years

LeBron James just banked $52.6 million for this season after opting in, and Rich Paul’s statement plus Rob Pelinka’s coy remarks at Luka Doncic’s press conference have kept the future deliciously mysterious. Pelinka teased a one-year Lakers swan song if 2027 cap space matters. Thanks to his no-trade clause, James decides whether he stays in purple and gold or switches jerseys. Now, if James ever asked out, the trade market could turn into a circus.

Cleveland sits in the second apron jail, unable to bundle contracts or sign him midseason after a buyout. Dallas could try, but it would cost half their roster. Golden State’s top-heavy books leave only Butler as bait. The Knicks? They could swap Towns’ $53.1 million, but then eat his $118 million tab. Meanwhile, next summer, LeBron James will hit free agency with $584 million already earned, and the suitors will be lining up. The LA Clippers could sign him outright with Kawhi Leonard now and chase Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2027 with a projected $73 million in cap space. Cleveland, New York, and Dallas can only flash the veteran minimum, while Golden State waves the non-tax midlevel.

via Imago Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Thus, LeBron James is the storm every team wants to chase and the calm every league dreams to keep. From Ice Cube’s Big 3 visions to Clippers’ 2027 fantasies, his next move feels like the NBA’s best-kept secret. Trade paths twist, suitors circle hungrily, and stakes reach legendary heights. Wherever he lands, the game will bend, the spotlight will burn, and history will take notes.