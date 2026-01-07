LeBron James Openly Pushes Back Against Agent Rich Paul’s Comments on Luka Doncic & Lakers

For Luka Doncic’s first full season in LA, the narrative about behind the scenes was very one track. Most predicted LeBron James would take dropping to second or even third option (when Austin Reaves is around) very personally, probably huff and maybe even leave. A tantrum by James would have to be his agent’s problem to solve. But once again the veteran superstar is defying all expectations.

The Lakers’ offense was back on track against the Pelicans tonight. On the way to a 103-111 win, James and Doncic had 30 points each. Doncic had a game-high 10 assists and facilitated the game while James had a fourth quarter explosion to finish.

While James stunned tonight, he declared there’s a new face of the Lakers franchise. “Luka don’t need to bend his game [for me],” James said after the game. “Luka is our 27-year-old franchise for this ballclub. He don’t need to bend his game. It’s up to us to bend our game around him and figure it out.”

Firstly, Luka’s 26 and about two months away from turning 27. But that small slip is overshadowed by James putting Doncic as the star of the franchise.

Most assumed his ego is too big for that. But once again, King James has proven he’s redefining the aging superstar trope.

Redick was also blown away by James and Doncic facilitating the offense tonight. James’ made three free throws and a breakaway dunk that trimmed the Lakers’ deficit to four in the third. He then put the Lakers ahead by 97-90 in the fourth. Luka’s last-second threes sealed the game. After the team collectively took responsibility for the lack of touches Deandre Ayton got, he continued his comeback with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

“We just try to be dynamic and work off of him [Doncic],” James said. He described the well-known facts that make Doncic a good offensive player and ended it with, ” It’s not a problem for me; it’s not an issue for me.”

That was not the opinion others, including his own agent had before this game.

LeBron James’ agent had a differing opinion

A day before this game, LeBron James’ agent and childhood friend, Rich Paul was once again talking the Lakers on Fat Joe’s podcast. Paul was one of those who said that the Lakers need to improve communication within the team. His opinions on JJ Redick’s polarizing comments were not well-recieved within LakeShow.

But he was pretty much echoing everyone when he claimed Bron should not take a back seat to Luka Doncic.

“He can’t be traded unless he wants to be traded,” Paul claimed. LeBron James is one of the only two NBA players with a true ‘no trade’ clause on his $54 million contract. So his agent is not even looking at that possibility. He seems keen on James continuing his career in the Lakers. And not in the fade into the sunset kind of way.

“It takes two to tango in a trade. When you hear all these people say ‘oh you have to take a back seat and fit in.’ If you want to break it down, you can take all four positions and name your top 5 he’s in one of your top 5 in all 5 positions outside of center.”

That’s Paul’s opinion. And it doesn’t match Bron’s.

He seems quite content in letting Doncic be the playmaker he is. Only a while back James subbed himself out so Doncic could close a game. Redick was literally grateful for that call.

It proves that whatever the narratives are, LeBron James doesn’t adhere to them.