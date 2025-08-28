brand-logo
LeBron James Pens Heartfelt Message for Wife Savannah James on Her 39th Birthday

BySiddharth Rawat

Aug 27, 2025 | 9:29 PM EDT

LeBron James took a break from his public persona to share an intimate moment with his wife, Savannah, on her 39th birthday. In an Instagram story that quickly circulated online, the Lakers superstar posted a public tribute, offering a direct and affectionate glimpse into their life.

It featured a simple caption that read: “@mrs_savannahrj HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL QUEEN!!! Have a helluva year ahead of you! Love you girl!!!” While the words were brief, the message resonated with fans who have followed the couple’s journey since their high school days in Akron. Their relationship, which has spanned more than two decades, has been a quiet and strong foundation for James’ career and their family life with three kids.

The heartfelt post served as a public affirmation of the bond that has kept their world steady through the chaos of the NBA. As Savannah celebrates her birthday, James’s message is a clear reminder of the love story at the core of his life.

(Developing story …)

LeBron's tribute to Savannah: Is this the secret to his success on and off the court?

