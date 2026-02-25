LeBron James Plots Lakers Exit to Buy $7Bn NBA Team With Close Friend – Rumors

Nobody knows what LeBron James is going to do next. It could be his last season in the NBA, or the Akron Hammer could go a few more years. Jame has done well to conceal his thoughts. However, one interest of the 41-year-old might see him retire. At least that’s a rumor Bleacher Report is hearing.

In summarizing the various routes James can take, one of them relates to NBA ownership. The league expansion is on the horizon. Several reports have claimed that the Lakers star is eyeing ownership in Las Vegas. According to Fortune, that could cost $7 billion, with the construction of an arena in mind. So, Bleacher Report assumes James could have some help.

“One line of thinking is that he might retire, and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, might sell the rest of his agency to UTA (United Talent Agency). With financial backing, they then might look to step into ownership roles,” Bleacher Report wrote.

Imago Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stripes forward LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after game two during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UTA has already invested in Klutch Sports back in 2019. Paul, one of James’ closest friends and agents, currently sits at the top of the company. However, in case a business opportunity arises, he might decide to outright sell his company. We know LeBron James is waiting for some news from Adam Silver.

During the All-Star break, the NBA Commissioner did touch on the subject. He revealed that league officials will discuss the expansion further in their March meeting. Las Vegas and a possible return to Seattle are seen as the most popular hubs. Whenever it happens, LeBron James is surely going to be in line to be an owner.

After a storied NBA career, that’s the only thing he desires – a link to the sport he loves. But there might be one big issue. Rich Paul may not be so keen.

Rich Paul views NBA ownership as a risk

Everybody assumes Rich Paul will follow LeBron James. Their close friendship and business partnerships bring those narratives. But Paul doesn’t identify solely with his good friend. Last year, when speaking about James’ ownership interest, the famed agent said he doesn’t want any part.

“I don’t want to be an owner, just to be clear. I know people always think like everything he does, we’d just ‘throw me in’ it. No, no. And I think you’ll see a lot more of the athletes wanna be in an ownership space. I think it’s a slippery slope, I really do,” he said on the Pivot Podcast

The Klutch Sports CEO has an empire. He’s the most prominent NBA agent, with high-profile clients under his wing. Ownership could be the more profitable profession. However, Paul’s views on the new CBA, which allows players to invest in NBA owners’ businesses to a certain extent, make him doubtful about stepping into that space.

He’s made a career of managing players and negotiating the best situations for them. That’s a form of art that Rich Paul is an expert at. With an expansion, within the NBA and in Europe, his opportunity to expand his clientele exponentially grows. Why leave that for a stake in an NBA team?

LeBron James still has other connections, or could partner with somebody to fulfill his dream. But it doesn’t look like Rich Paul would be willing to sell his company.