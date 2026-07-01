LeBron James’ Private Meeting With Cavs Owner Emerges After Rich Paul’s Latest Admission, Per Sources

Less than 24 hours after LeBron James stunned the NBA by choosing free agency over another season with the Los Angeles Lakers, a fresh rumor out of Cleveland added another twist to one of the biggest stories of the offseason. This time, it centered on an alleged private meeting that, if true, could dramatically change the direction of his free agency.

A caller to ESPN Cleveland’s “Fan Sources” segment claimed Wednesday that James recently met privately with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert at Gilbert’s home. The claim has not been independently verified, but it quickly fueled speculation about a possible third stint in Cleveland after James entered free agency.

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“I know for a fact that LeBron was here (Cleveland) the last seven to 10 days,” he said. “I’m just going to say my sources have told me that Dan Gilbert and LeBron have met privately in a home for over two hours in the last seven to 10 days. So you can believe that or not believe it. That’s the truth. … Well, I’m telling you it’s up to 98%. He will be a Cavalier.”

While the caller offered no evidence to support the claim, it surfaced just days after NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Cleveland has genuine interest in bringing James back for a third stint. No major insider, including Haynes, Shams Charania or Brian Windhorst, has independently confirmed the alleged meeting.

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Cleveland has emerged as one of the most frequently discussed landing spots since James decided to leave Los Angeles. Haynes reported that the Cavaliers have genuine interest in a reunion, although no credible report has suggested negotiations or advanced talks have begun.

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Cleveland isn’t the only team linked with James. Several insiders continue to view the Golden State Warriors as a strong contender, while the Miami Heat have also surfaced in speculation surrounding the four-time MVP’s next destination. Unlike the Cleveland meeting rumor, those reports stem from league insiders rather than local speculation.

Beyond the hometown connection, Cleveland presents one of the NBA’s most complete young cores. Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland give the Cavaliers an established contender, while James could provide the late-game playmaking and postseason experience the roster lacked during its Eastern Conference Finals run. Salary-cap restrictions, however, remain one of the biggest obstacles to any reunion.

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The speculation has also revived memories of James’ 2014 return to Cleveland. Before that decision, James and Gilbert quietly repaired their relationship following the owner’s infamous 2010 open letter criticizing his departure to Miami. Their eventual reunion led to Cleveland’s first NBA championship in 2016, making any renewed connection between the two an immediate talking point among fans.

Multiple Teams Inquire About LeBron James, Insider Says

While the Cavs, Heat and Warriors are the teams mentioned the most in the LeBron James sweepstakes, they’re not alone. ESPN insider Shams Charania on Wednesday reported that multiple teams have inquired about the services of the four-time MVP.

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Imago May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“Rich Paul his agent got pitches from about a dozen teams when free agency opened up with offers and proposals on what it would look like for LeBron to come to their team.”

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Charania’s report aligns with recent comments from Rich Paul, who revealed that roughly 10 to 12 teams reached out after free agency opened. While Paul has emphasized that James’ decision remains a family matter, the level of interest contradicts earlier suggestions that few contenders would pursue the 41-year-old.

Earlier in the offseason, Brian Windhorst questioned whether many contenders could realistically reshape their rosters around James because of his age and financial implications. The latest reporting from Charania, however, suggests interest around the league has remained strong despite those concerns.

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For now, the alleged Cleveland meeting remains nothing more than an unverified claim from a local radio segment. What is confirmed is that multiple teams have expressed interest in James, leaving the next chapter of his career as one of the NBA’s biggest stories heading into the 2026-27 season.