LeBron James Pushes Physical Limits in Intense Offseason After Inner Circle’s Latest Retirement Update

The day after LeBron James injured his knee in Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he knew something wasn’t right. “When I woke up Thursday morning and tried to get out of bed, I was like, holy s—t,” he said about the ailment. Since then, James has utilized the break to give his body a break to recoup fully. In recent weeks, he has started to start his motor once again. Slowly, the game shape is coming back to him.

He started his own court work with revered coach Chris Brickley. He shared several videos of himself getting up shots and fine-tuning his mechanics. But because he wasn’t fully healed, Jame couldn’t extensively work on his conditioning. It seems the time to wait for that is over. The newest workout clip from King James showcases him working to get his explosive burst back into his legs.

“Ended the 45 min solo session with 2 of these conditioning drills back to back. Getting the lunges and quick twitch muscles back firing,” James wrote on Instagram.

The drill was aimed to test James’ durability while being in high-energy actions. He ran from one corner to another, each time finishing with a slashing dunk. Once he covered each area outside the perimeter, that’s when he got some time to rest. Being exposed to such high intensity can help build stamina and endurance for a basketball player.

For LeBron James, his unfathomable longevity depends on his preparation. He believes there is nobody more in shape than him in the NBA. After seeing the 40-year-old maintain his leaping prowess, it’s hard to see why Year 23 would look any different than these past few years. What’s more astounding is to see no noticeable degradation in his athleticism.

It poses the thought – Is LeBron James really anywhere near retirement? The truth is, it doesn’t seem to be on his mind.