LeBron James Puts Health In Jeopardy With Unexpected Decision vs Hawks

By Pranav Kotai

Jan 13, 2026 | 10:33 PM EST

LeBron James Puts Health In Jeopardy With Unexpected Decision vs Hawks

ByPranav Kotai

Jan 13, 2026 | 10:33 PM EST

The ‘To be Decided’ status is now confirmed. Last week, LeBron James told reporters that every back-to-back game would be a game-time decision. Everyone was in anticipation that the 41-year-old might not turn up due to his sciatica and arthritis diagnosis in his left foot joint. But there is good news for the Lakers Nation.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported, “LeBron James is available tonight vs. ATL, per the Lakers. This will be the first time this season he has played both ends of a back-to-back.” Earlier in the day, the Lakers listed Luka Doncic and LeBron James as questionable for tonight’s game. Even coach JJ Redick called it a game-time decision as both stars were “trying to get themselves in a position to play.”

After three straight defeats, the leaders of the team have decided to help the team beat the losing streak. The 41-year-old veteran forward has missed 17 games this season due to muscle issues and right sciatica concerns. Therefore Lakers are managing him with utmost caution as they understand his importance in the postseason.

This decision is somewhat surprising as the Purple and Gold franchise is trying to protect the 41-year-old. They even decided to drop practice shoot-around sessions in the mornings. This was directly related to LeBron’s fitness. Redick told reporters, “Part of that thought process was we have a 41-year-old who shouldn’t be on his feet twice a day. Let’s only rev his engine once.” By avoiding the practice session, the sophomore head coach is protecting the durability of his entire roster.

Maybe that reduced practice is what led to LeBron James being fit for the back-to-back game. It is a much-needed boost as the Atlanta Hawks are 6-0 on the West Coast this season. Moreover, the Hawks have won three straight games and five of their last seven, including a convincing 124-111 win over the Warriors.

LeBron James had recorded 22 points, four rebounds, three assists, and a solitary steal in only 33 minutes against the Kings in the last game. But the concern from the game remained. He had a rough shooting night from the three, particularly as he failed to register even one from five attempts. It was not just him missing good looks; the majority of the team suffered the same fate, with just 22.2% shooting from 3-point range.

The team went 8-36 from beyond the arc. Luka Doncic was the only starter to score that too, with an inefficient 2-9, while LeBron James, LaRavia, Smart, and Ayton failed to convert even one with a total of 13 efforts. This is concerning when the Hawks have the 14th-best defensive rating this year. They are ranked 8th in steals and 9th in 3P% allowed, which will surely be a concern for the Lakers.

LeBron James accepts the blame as Redick tries to find a solution

The Hawks, since New Year’s Eve, have gone 5-2 with wins over the Timberwolves, Knicks, and Nuggets, while sporting the league’s second-best defensive rating. With the athletic wings in 6-foot-9 Jalen Johnson, 6-foot-9 Onyeka Okongwu, 6-foot-7 defensive ace Dyson Daniels, and 6-foot-5 Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the backcourt, surely the Hawks will make it difficult for the Lakers.

“Literally, we can’t make a shot. We were 28th before tonight in three-point percentage; we’ll be 29th or 30th after tonight,” added an unhappy Redick. “This has been the theme, but we’ve just got to keep on shooting, I guess.” While the coach wants the players to continue shooting, LeBron James expects more efficiency.

“They made a bunch of threes. We didn’t make many. Tonight was just one of those cases where you didn’t make shots. We got some very, very good looks. I got some great looks that you just have to knock down. And we didn’t.” This season, the Lakers haven’t lost four games in a row. With LeBron and Luka Doncic, this gives them extra impetus to win the game.

