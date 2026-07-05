LeBron James Ranked 5th in Top 5 Clutchest Athletes in American History, Behind Michael Jordan, Serena Williams

LeBron James has spent years battling criticism over whether he truly belongs among sports’ greatest clutch performers. Now, in a surprising twist, one of his most vocal skeptics has included him in the top five clutchest athletes in American sports history. Yet the 4x NBA champion’s record-setting playoff heroics were not enough to eclipse Serena Williams and Michael Jordan.

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“I’m going to give you my list, my list of the five most clutch athletes in American sports history,” said Stephen A. Smith on First Take and #5 on his list was LeBron James. “Eight game-winning buzzer beaters in his career. Five in the postseason, which is a record, a four-time champion, a four-time league MVP. Can’t take it away from him.

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“He’s on a Mount Rushmore basketball, no matter what the hell anybody tries to say. LeBron James absolutely, positively has to be on this list. I gotta give him that respect. There’s no way around it. He ain’t top four though.”

Smith has repeatedly argued that while James is one of the greatest all-around players in NBA history, he didn’t always display the killer instinct associated with players like Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant. Instead, Smith often criticized the 22x All-Star for making the “right basketball play” rather than demanding the game-winning shot himself.

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For someone who spent years questioning James’ clutch reputation, it marked a notable shift in tone. But there are four other athletes whom the ESPN veteran rated highly. New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was #4 for his five World Series championships and leadership of the Yankees. Then came the only female on the list, Serena Williams.

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“I care about the fact that she’s been in 33 finals, won 23 of them. This marvelous athlete who’s on the Mount Rushmore of all sports as far as I’m concerned. She is phenomenal.”

Only Tom Brady and Michael Jordan were ranked higher than Williams. Smith reminded everyone of Brady’s record of 10 Super Bowl starts, 7 Super Bowl titles, and 35 postseason wins as a quarterback. But his favorite memory, ranking him #2, is the legendary QB leading the charge to erase a 25-point deficit and win 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. The top spot only belonged to MJ.

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“Number one right here…a record nine game-winning buzzer beaters and the highest scoring average in closeout games in NBA history in the postseason at about 34.2 a clip. If you needed a bucket, no matter what pressurized situation it was in. This was the man who did it for you right here. Michael Jeffrey Jordan. The GOAT. Number one. All time without question.”

Smith also made sure to list the legendary resume that includes six NBA championships, six Finals MVP awards, five league MVPs, and nine All-Defensive Team selections. It’s usual for Smith to place Michael Jordan at the top of any list. But to place LeBron James above Kobe Bryant and other NBA stars suggests a change of heart from ESPN’s veteran.