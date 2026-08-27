LeBron James Reacts to Kyle Lowry’s Message After Raptors Announce No. 7 Jersey Retirement

Kyle Lowry’s No. 7 is going to the rafters in Toronto, and LeBron James has already shown his support for the former Raptors star. The honor caps a nine-year run in Toronto that turned Lowry from a new arrival into the face of the most successful era in franchise history.

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LeBron James reacted to Lowry’s retirement announcement on his Instagram Story with a series of celebratory emojis: 🙌🙌🙌👏👏👏.

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The reaction carries some history. Lowry’s Raptors faced James’ Cavaliers in three straight Eastern Conference playoff series from 2016 through 2018, losing each time as Toronto tried to break through in the East. The rivalry never erased the respect between the two, though, with Lowry saying after the 2016 Eastern Conference Finals, “I’ve always had mutual respect for LeBron. We have a good relationship.” James offered his own praise that night, saying, “What those two guys [Lowry and DeRozan] have done for this franchise and this city and this fan base is nothing short of amazing… they were spectacular. They were great.”

“It’s K-Lo here. Hey, January 10th is gonna be a special night for me and you. I can’t wait to celebrate that day. Number seven is going to the rafters. It’s been a long time coming.”

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Toronto acquired Lowry from Houston in July 2012. Over the next nine seasons, he became a six-time All-Star and the franchise’s all-time leader in assists, steals and three-pointers made, while helping Toronto reach the playoffs seven straight times and win its first NBA championship.

Lowry will become only the second player in Raptors history to have his number retired, joining Vince Carter, whose No. 15 was retired in 2024. The ceremony will take place after Toronto’s January 10 game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena, giving Lowry a chance to receive the honor against the team he last played for and the franchise where Nick Nurse now coaches.

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“I’ve been looking forward to this moment for years. I always said that Toronto is home, and that I’d retire a Raptor, and to see my No. 7 go up in that building is going to mean everything to me. We built something special here — my teammates, the organization, the city and the fans, and all of Canada. We became champions together, and to be able to share this night with all of them, and with my family, is going to mean a lot to me.”

Lowry averaged 17.5 points and 7.1 assists per game during his nine seasons in Toronto. He finished his Raptors career second in franchise scoring behind DeMar DeRozan while holding the team’s all-time records for assists, steals and three-pointers made.

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Lowry’s biggest achievement in Toronto came in 2019, when the Raptors won the first championship in franchise history. In the decisive Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors, Lowry finished with 26 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and three steals in 42 minutes as Toronto won 114-110 to claim the title.

Toronto will also spread the celebration across three home games. The Raptors will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 7, with fans receiving a collectible T-shirt, before facing the Utah Jazz on January 8, when a limited-edition Lowry bobblehead will be given away. The festivities will then lead into the January 10 ceremony against Philadelphia.

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Lowry officially retired in July after 20 NBA seasons, signing a one-day ceremonial contract with Toronto before ending his career as a Raptor.