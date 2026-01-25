LeBron James Recalls Anthony Davis’ Effort After Trust Issue With Deandre Ayton Emerges

When the Lakers shipped Anthony Davis to Dallas, they lost their defensive spine. Deandre Ayton’s two-year, $16 million arrival in July 2025 briefly revived belief. But that optimism, too, faded fast. The former No. 1 pick struggled to anchor the paint, clashing with JJ Redick’s system. Therefore, trust is thinning. And even LeBron James feels the void AD once filled.

Speaking with the media after a 116-110 win against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, Bron addressed his team’s defense. “I’ve always kind of been the anchor voice to our defense over the last few years. Obviously, when A was here, he was kind of the physical anchor of the defense,” the 41-year-old said of Davis.

“But my voice and me being able to see things before it happened, knowing the set guys are in, trying to put myself in a position to help my teammates if they break down or if they’ll help me, vice versa. We all did a great job,” he added.

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ colossal comeback against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday is a story for the history books. Ayton struggled to finish inside and lagged on rotations, so JJ Redick pulled him at 7:58 of the third quarter, with the Lakers ahead 69-66, turning to Jaxson Hayes.

Dec 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a foul during the second half of a game against the Phoenix Suns

Later, Ayton returned as Los Angeles trailed 79-90 in the fourth. At 10:47, Redick adjusted again. Rui Hachimura sparked the rally, Marcus Smart tightened the defense, Luka Doncic delivered his flair, and LeBron James eased to 17 points as the Lakers surged to win.

Lately, a new narrative has been circulating in the NBA’s scenes. And that is, when Coach Redick pulls Deandre Ayton out of the court in Q4, the Lakers emerge victorious. Well, another theory, presented by Kendrick Perkins, also believes that the 27-year-old will be out of the league because of his inefficiency. Another observation says that LeBron James has turned cold towards DA.

So, is Ayton truly the stray thorn in LA’s championship dreams this season?

Is Deandre Ayton a defensive liability?

Across his last ten appearances, Deandre Ayton averaged 23.5 minutes, 9.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks while shooting 4.1 of 7.7 from the field and 1.5 of 2.1 at the line. However, the numbers expose the issue. His limited rim protection, slow closeouts, and minimal playmaking strain the Lakers’ defensive structure, forcing constant help and breaking rotations when pressure rises.

Therefore, Big Perk, on the Road Trippin’ podcast, claimed, “Deandre Ayton is going to find himself out of the league in the next two years… if he don’t clean some s— up…Watching him on the floor, he does nothing athletically. He’s not going to lunge for basketballs. He’s not going to make the extra effort.”

Jan 6, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis set the defensive standard in the 2025-26 season. He logged 31.3 minutes, swatted 1.6 shots, picked 1.1 lanes, and pulled down 11.1 boards for the Mavericks. That activity anchored every scheme. Moreover, his 20.4 points on 50.6 percent shooting with only 2.0 turnovers kept control intact. The balance mattered, therefore, LeBron James misses that nightly security blanket, the kind that cleans mistakes and stabilizes chaos.

Thus, the Lakers’ puzzle finally reveals its sharpest edge. Deandre Ayton keeps landing at the center of tough choices and louder doubts. Meanwhile, JJ Redick’s adjustments tell their own truth. Therefore, when late-game trust disappears, so does stability. LeBron James, too, is feeling AD’s void. But for now, Los Angeles wins more when clarity replaces confusion.