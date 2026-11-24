For the first time in his Philadelphia 76ers career, LeBron James scored at least 20 points in three straight games. However, the four-time NBA champion’s effort fell short as the Sixers lost 128-111 to the Portland Trail Blazers. That blowout even revealed some concerning areas that the team must improve.

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First, Jaylen Brown returned after being sidelined by a hamstring scare and was highly efficient from the tip-off. JB scored 19 first-half points on 8-of-10 shooting. Similarly, LeBron James had something to prove. Prior to this game, the 41-year-old shot 10-for-46 from the 3-point range, a low 21.7%. But against the Blazers, Bron reached 16 points while making all three of his first-half three-point attempts.

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The highlight came at the halftime buzzer, when he knocked down a three-pointer off a Tyrese Maxey assist to send the teams into the break tied 69-69. LeBron James’ final stat line was 23 points on 8-for-13 from the field and 4-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Philadelphia couldn’t keep pace with Portland’s three-point shooting after the break. Deni Avdija led the way with 31 points as the Trail Blazers pulled away in the second half. Nick Nurse was quick to point out the rebounding battle as one of the reasons for the loss.

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“I didn’t particularly like our back out to get to them,” Nurse said after the game. “There’s a couple times they missed those and still got rebounds like we were compacted in the lane with everybody since we didn’t get back out and then give up an offense rebound as well. Not just, that’s just kind of, you know, playing through the possession a little bit, a little bit of energy and all that kind of stuff and it was a battle in there. We got a big guy in there to try to use a couple bodies on, etc. But we just, we just didn’t do enough pieces well, right?

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“We weren’t, we weren’t. We were in at times, we never got back out enough tonight it seemed to contest them, to make them ever miss. And you got to be able to do both, especially when you’re trying to do protect the rim by committing.”

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Joel Embiid was officially ruled out with an illness. Jabari Walker started in his absence. Before tip-off, the head coach addressed the Sixers’ frontcourt rotation following the return of Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow. Nurse indicated that Bona would not automatically be restored to the backup-center position ahead of Barlow and Jabari Walker, who had impressed with their recent performances.

“If he can outplay those guys, then fine. But right now, I would probably go with what we’ve seen the most current body of work right now.”

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But missing Embiid was crucial as Portland won the rebounding battle 49-33. And more than half of it belonged to just three players: V.J. Edgecombe -7, LeBron James-6 and Jabari Walker- 5. Tyrese Maxey finised with just 2 boards and explained the difficult night that the 76ers faced.

“Yeah, definitely probably so (on the team slipping defensively in the last couple of games),” said Maxey. “I mean, as of now, the season, we gotta do a better job of just keeping people in front of us, helping each other, and giving guys on the three-point line.”

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Portland shot 25-48 from the field in the second half and, more importantly, lost the rebounding battle 29-20 after the break. The stat line was even more bleak for the final frame, as the Blazers outscored 19-6 in rebounds.

The Blazers made 19 of 42 attempts (45.2%), compared with Philadelphia’s nine of 33 (27.3%). The Sixers couldn’t replicate their first-half efficiency after the break. Since the 76ers were without Embiid, the rebounding factor became more of a talking point.