LeBron James Refuses to Stop New ‘Addiction’ as Calls Mount for Ending Past Habit

“We all want to welcome LeBron James to the world of golf because the game needs you, big fella,” said Stephen Curry moments after roasting one of the NBA star’s golf swings. Like the vast field of NBA stars like Steph, Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, etc, the Los Angeles Lakers star picked up golf and is now going down hard on the time he spends on it. He is often seen on the green field, either with his son Bronny or a group of friends. Even LeBron realizes that his interest in the sport might have gone too far.

LeBron James recently took to his official Instagram account to share a story with his 159 million followers. The same saw him getting off a golf cart, turning to his phone camera, and saying, “Addicted. I’m sorry, I know, yep. That’s it”. He highlighted the environment to his followers by saying “Raining and everything. Come on, cot”. LeBron might be sorry, but he is still not being stopped from spending considerable hours on the golf course.

There can certainly be a better adjective than a negative term like ‘addiction’ to describe LeBron’s interest. Then again, there is no denying that the 40-year-old has been sharing too many of his moments on the golf course through his social media. LeBron reportedly described the sport as “a mind f–k to say the least,” summing up its challenging nature. Despite that, as Marca reported, his interest in golf has grown so much that he has set social media buzzing with speculation about retirement.

Then again, the NBA player might want to spend more time on the golf course to win over some of his peers. After all, it is no secret that LeBron’s current development of his golf skills isn’t appreciated well enough. In early July, Stephen Curry was seen joking around and mimicking LeBron’s bad swing. People in the gallery instantly recognized it, since previous clips of the Lakers star’s poor swings had been going viral.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center.

A couple of weeks later, Jayson Tatum was shown one of LeBron’s swings when the Celtics star was on a golf course. LeBron’s form was ‘disappointing’ enough that Tatum had to squint his eyes, smile, and just try to take in what he saw. He later said, “You know what, I’m just happy. I’m happy my guy’s out there. It’s been a long time coming”. Tatum also gave some advice about the swing by saying, “Loosen up a little bit. But, you’re gonna figure it out”.

For LeBron James, golf might be a welcome distraction from the Lakers’ exit rumors he created, especially now, when a prominent voice has spoken out against the same.

John Stockton Criticizes LeBron James for Opting for ‘Grass Is Always Greener’ Scenarios

Once LeBron James plays his first game of the 2025-26 season, he will have surpassed his tie record with Vince Carter to become the leader in the most NBA seasons ever played! However, those many seasons weren’t spent with just one team, since LeBron has played for 3 different teams throughout his career, with 2 different stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers. From alleged issues with Pat Riley to jokes about a cookie obsession, several reasons have been given out over the years about why LeBron didn’t stick around with just one team. According to John Stockton, however, the story is different.

The 10x NBA All-Star recently participated in a conversation with ‘Odds Sharks Sports’. During the same, he was asked whether LeBron drains teams of resources before moving on to another better opportunity. Stockton used this to make a case for why Michael Jordan was better than LeBron James by stating that “I like where guys just tighten their belt up and say, ‘You know what, let’s go to work. We just got to get better. We got to play harder. We got to play smarter instead of just, huh, where’s the grass grenner? I’m gonna there and win a championship. I think it devalues that. You’re not climbing the mountain, you’re taking the helicopter to the top of it”. Yikes!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

These remarks might have been a reference to, of course, recent rumors that LeBron James might leave the Lakers if the team doesn’t improve to a championship competing caliber. With additional rumors running around that the franchise was now looking to build around Luka Doncic, the possibility of an exit was prominent and continues to remain. This is something that John Stockton has now taken an issue with. Having devoted 19 years of his NBA career to just one team, the Utah Jazz, the former player does know the value of ‘tightening the belt’ with just one team instead of simply finding a championship-contending squad and joining them. The same goes for Michael Jordan, who built up the Chicago Bulls and played an important part in the franchise’s 6 championship wins, and 2 separate 3-peats.

When such criticism is flying around, one simply needs to turn the other cheek. With LeBron spending his days on the golf course, he certainly seems to have figured out one other way of doing so.