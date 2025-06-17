LeBron James Request to Adam Silver Will Directly Impact Bronny James’ & New Lakers Star’s Future

Team USA might have dominated the Olympic Games since NBA players were allowed. But 2024 was evidence of the world catching up. But what really caught the eye was the wild action and physicality that resides in FIBA. There are no easy calls, and the slightly altered rules cultivate a heavily competitive atmosphere. Of course, the NBA in itself is a different product. But what if there could be a merger?

LeBron James has spent some time thinking about it. And there are a few rules he thinks are “intriguing” if simulated in the NBA. Starting with the obvious, he and Steve Nash wondered what if the games were reduced to just 40 minutes. Having been around the circuit, the Akron Hammer can attest to the difference just 8 minutes of basketball can make.

“The game happens so damn fast… There’s no easing into an international game. And that gives it a little bit more sense of urgency. So that’s something to discuss,” he told Steve Nash. But the four-time champion does see it as a disruption.

“That would be something that could… You know, we could possibly have a conversation about, you know, it’d be hard because you start messing with the history of the game and all that stuff. You take eight minutes, you know, all that type of stuff,” James added on Mind the Game.

You don’t have to look back much to see how it could cause a major ruckus. The Indiana Pacers have come back from a seven-point deficit in the final minute three times in this postseason. Imagine they didn’t have those additional 8 minutes to create any momentum. However, that’s not the only rule LeBron James has thought about.

What if players could just prevent the dramatic pause after a shot?

LeBron James calls for the NBA to use its testing ground

Recall the 2019 ECF? Kawhi Leonard ran to the corner and jumped into a fadeaway. It took three bounces before the Philadelphia 76ers’ hearts broke. For them, it felt like time had paused altogether. The Sixers were left helpless. Under the FIBA rules, that could have been avoided altogether. And according to LeBron James, that’s one rule the NBA could realistically look to add.

It does come with some complications, though. The international players are far more skilled at identifying these moments. “Even when you’re playing against the international guys and this is their rule, you know, there’s times where the ball is like tinkering around the rim and they just… you kind of get like, oh s—, I should have went and got it,” James argued.

There’s also the complete discarding of the defensive three-second rule. This one has more complications for the NBA’s style of play. James noted how shot blockers such as Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert could camp the paint and wait for the arrival of a driving player. Putting these rules into force in the league may not be well received.

There needs to be some tests run first. Luckily, LeBron James has just the right place for it. “There’s some things that we could possibly just tinker with maybe in the G League and the Summer League and see how it looks,” he suggested. Considering Bronny James could continue to shuffle between the G-League and the Lakers, it could make his learning process complicated. It stands for any new rookies entering the league that might be sent to the G-League.

Additionally, adapting the FIBA model would change the NBA game. Having the ability to play zone without any violations could remove the fast nature of the league. The goal-tending rule, now that seems to be one that can be tested for the future. Ultimately, it’s Adam Silver’s call. But would you want to see any of these rules in the NBA? Let us know your views in the comments below.