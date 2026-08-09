LeBron James Responds to Dwyane Wade After Reminder of His Relentless Drive Ahead of 24th NBA Season

Dwyane Wade just reminded the NBA why his bond with LeBron James is unbreakable, even after 24 years, two franchises, and one very public breakup with Miami. As James prepares for an unprecedented 24th NBA season, and his first with the Philadelphia 76ers, he went right to work, calling Chris Johnson.



The famous skills trainer has not only been James’ longtime workout guru, he’s also Dwyane Wade’s podcast co-host. So he created the perfect setting for Miami’s ultimate duo to reunite ahead of King James’ historic year. D-Wade couldn’t resist jumping on Instagram to underline the relentless drive that keeps James elite well into his 40s.

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“For the last 24 years I’ve always known where to find him. His dedication for greatness can leave you speechless. 🫡 to my brother @kingjames Year 24 🤯 👑 🏀” the Miami Heat legend posted after an intense summer workout session in Los Angeles.

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Wade shared photos of the duo back in the gym alongside renowned trainer Chris Johnson and that legendary Banana Boat camaraderie was visible even in the stills.

After he reflected on their shared journey since entering the league together in the famed 2003 NBA Draft class, Bron replied under his post with a heartfelt message of his own:

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“My brother ♾️! Love you bro! 🤝🏾🫶🏾🫡”

The exchange highlights a bond forged through four straight NBA Finals trips and back-to-back championships in Miami (2012–2013). While Wade retired from professional basketball in 2019, James remains active as the NBA’s oldest player, continuing to set the standard for longevity.

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The viral workout session in LA featured a mix of active players and veterans coming together. Organized by elite trainer Chris Johnson, the workouts featured a stacked collection of talent, including James’ 76ers co-star Tyrese Maxey.

Both represented by Klutch Sports, James and Maxey have been putting in early work together to build chemistry ahead of a high-stakes campaign in Philadelphia.

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As he gears up to play with a new team, James seems to be building chemistry with Maxey. Other notable attendees included Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Ace Bailey, and New Orleans Pelicans teammates DeAndre Jordan and Derik Queen.

However, Dwyane Wade, who’s in remarkable shape and a cancer survivor, stole the show for his unbroken chemistry with James.

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The viral images of Wade and James working out together immediately sparked an online fan campaign urging Wade to suit up one last time. Considering Wade’s friendship with VJ Edgecombe, fans think he’d be the perfect mentor to the youngster.

Logistically, it’s not possible. Wade is now a minority stakeholder in the Utah Jazz. Given NBA rules, he’d have to sell his Jazz stake to play again.

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While a comeback for the 44-year-old Hall of Famer is purely fan fantasy, James’ role on the floor is very real. Coming off an 8th and final season with the Los Angeles Lakers, he averaged 20.9 points on 51.5% shooting, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game.

James now arrives in Philadelphia, aiming to deliver the franchise’s first championship since 1983.