LeBron James Reveals Kevin Durant’s Obsessive Habit That ‘Pissed’ Him During Olympic Run

“There are very few who love the game as much as KD,” Suns general manager James Jones said last season. For 17 years, Kevin Durant has been the epitome of consistency. Even when spotted at the club, Durant was envisioning a jump shot out of all things. His entire life has revolved around a basketball. But that’s the kind of life the Slim Reaper fell in love with.

When he’s on the court, that’s when he is in his element. So in the moments when he can’t show up, they slowly tear him. During the past Paris Olympics, Durant couldn’t play during the exhibition games due to a calf injury. While on Mind the Game, LeBron James recalled his demeanor during that time.

“You should have saw it in this past summer. Last summer. When [Durant] couldn’t work out yet because his calf wasn’t right. He was sitting on the sidelines. Shooting in the chair. was so upset,” he told Steve Nash.

The nagging injury prevented him from doing what he does every day – prepare for the game that has become his identity. Through that time when he could only sit, Kevin Durant was looking forward to the day he could finally step on the hardwood. When that day came, nothing else mattered.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard Kevin Durant (7) celebrates with his mother Wanda Durant after defeating France in the men’s basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

“As soon as we got in the gym, we had picture day. He didn’t even get dressed. Didn’t put his uniform on. Went straight out there to start,” James said on Mind the Game.

Kevin Durant loves representing the USA more than anything else. The camaraderie and organic experience at the Olympics made him coming back for more. And has it happened, this was the most special of all of his appearances.

A return fitting for Kevin Durant

After not playing a single exhibition, everybody waited in anticipation in Paris to watch Kevin Durant take the stage. Due to his injury, he started the game against Serbia on the bench. But the moment he came on, it was clear that the best Olympic player had arrived and was going to turn the tide. The frustration of sitting out came out in the most lethal way possible.

Durant didn’t miss any of his seven shots in the first half. He hit his final shot at the buzzer, falling down but still very much in control of the outcome. It marked the coming of ‘The Avengers’, a modern-day version of the iconic ‘Dream Team’.

For Durant, though, the Paris run was one for the record books.

His performances throughout the tournament were exceptional. In the end, Team USA won a dramatic final against Serbia which gave Durant his fourth Olympic gold. No other basketball history has more. Furthermore, he also became Team USA’s all-time leading scorer in Paris, a nod to his incredible devotion to the Olympic Games.

Hence, it is understandable why Kevin Durant got furious from the inability to prepare for this tournament. It was probably the most important, even possibly his last appearance gracing the Olympics. Records were broken, and Durant bagged another gold. But his thirst for basketball continues to increase.

Now on the Houston Rockets, the Slim Reaper enters a refreshing atmosphere. He’s there to win. And best believe he is going to do whatever it takes in his power to help Houston win a championship again.