LeBron James Reveals New Injury, Shares Painful Aftermath of Stunning Dive vs. Nuggets

LeBron James was crucial in the Lakers bringing home the win over the Nuggets on Monday. While he contributed an overwhelming amount to the game in general, the victory wouldn’t have been possible if the star hadn’t dived for a rebound, with just a minute left in regulation. However, the move also sent him to seek medical help afterwards.

James’ knee ended up getting scraped, since he exploded Superman-style while diving across the floor. Though it is only a scrape (he’s faced nastier injuries in the past, after all), the tiny injury sure can be a bother. James took to social media to share his predicament, while also taking a dig at himself and his heroic action.

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“Might be it for diving for the year! Ouch!!Lol!” he shared on his Instagram story.

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Here’s how the play unfolded. Cameron Johnson’s wide-open three rimmed out off a Nikola Jokic miss. The rebound dashed awkwardly towards midcourt, where Jamal Murray was waiting. But LeBron James appeared out of thin air in front of Murray to tap the loose ball and force a jump ball. The following tip went Murray’s way, but veteran Marcus Smart swiped it seconds later.

And then came LeBron James with that dive, proving that he didn’t become a 4x NBA Champion just like that. The small blow is only proof of LeBron James’ dedication to the game, that too at 41. It even had head coach JJ Reddick in awe of him.

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“In 23 years of watching you play in the NBA and the three years I watched you play in high school, I never saw you make a full-out extension dive like that,” the coach said after the game. “It’s awesome. I know he’ll feel that tomorrow. That’s a winning play. The more remarkable thing is how much he cares in his 23rd year.”

“He’s a winner and he wants to do what he can to help our team win the game,” Smart said. “And that was one of the biggest plays of the game.”

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Thankfully, LeBron James got away with the minor injury and got back to business in time for the pre-playoff game against the Rockets. Yet again, the veteran player stepped in at some crucial phases, bringing the Lakers their sixth straight win.

LeBron James and the Lakers are peaking at the right time

James and Co. went up against the Houston Rockets to effectively put themselves in prime playoff contention. At one point, the Lakers failed on 14 straight shots in the fourth quarter. Things started to look like last year’s Christmas Day matchup between the two, where the Rockets “punked” the Lakers. But they fought on, defeating Houston 100-92.

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Like clockwork, King Lebron worked his magic into this ultra-important clash. He hauled in 18 points, five assists, and two steals. James has adapted to being the third option for scoring, but he still made his presence felt in the clutch moments. With two minutes left. James found Marcus Smart at the corner for three points, which put the Lakers up to 94-90. And in the final few moments, James got an assist from Austin Reaves to nail the game-winning dunk. The Lakers will now meet the Rockets on Wednesday for one last time.

The oldest player in the NBA has still got game. His spirit shows in the plays like these, despite letting the other stars thrive. But most importantly, LeBron James is going to brave all kinds of injuries to still suit up and help his team win.