LeBron James Sends Powerful Message to Bronny James After Lakers Demotion

It’s a no-brainer that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is a well-versed leader who knows what comes with being the main guy on any team. All the way from his high school days to the NBA, the Akron Hammer has been assuming this role. However, while everyone has seen how he leads on the court, the 40-year-old recently shed light on what his leadership looks like at home.

“I’ve been able to use that type of leadership in my household now that I have kids,” James said. “Understanding, Bronny and Bryce, and Zhuri, they’re all different. Yes. They’re all my kids, but how I talk to Bronny may be different from how I talk to Bryce. How I talk to Zhuri may be different from how I talk to Bronny if I want to get the most out of them.”

“So sports has allowed me to kind of use, I guess, leadership and my, where I’ve been in my career, to kind of take some of those things into my household as well. But also just understanding that, you know, it’s all about the process, and you can’t just think it’s going to happen overnight you have to you have to go through things,” he further explained on the Mind the Game podcast.

The perennial All-Star explained how understanding that the same type of conversation cannot be had with every person has not only helped him become a good leader but also a good father. However, the veteran star also noted that this doesn’t come overnight and is rather a result of experience more than anything else, something he wants his kids, especially his eldest son Bronny James, to understand.

The young Lakers guard has had a rough start to the season. After showing promise over the summer, many expected the 21-year-old to get in a lot of reps this season. However, he’s just appeared for 13 games for the Purple & Gold, averaging 9.5 minutes per game. In fact, he was even demoted to the G League just like his rookie year this season as well.

Nonetheless, despite that he recently got time on the court, during the Lakers’ back-to-back matchup against the Celtics, where the team was short-handed and missed LeBron James as well as Luka Doncic. In that game, Bronny scored 5 points in 7 minutes, as he showed glimpses of his potential. Still, it seems he’s got a long way to go, but his father is quite impressed with his journey.

LeBron James reveals his true feelings about Bronny James’ improvement

Since being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round, Bronny James has been heavily criticized by fans and media alike. However, despite all the noise, slowly but surely, the guard has been honing his skills and is carving out his role on the team’s roster. While with his father back in action, LA doesn’t need much help on the offensive end, Bronny is more than happy to contribute on the other end.

Although the 21-year-old has not been doing any never-before-seen moves or making electrifying dunks, he’s been learning and developing as a player, something his dad, LeBron James, seems to be taking great joy in witnessing. So much so that he decided to laud his son while trying to remain as loyal as he could to the game.

“It’s been great,” he said. “Not only as a father, but just as a student of the game, to see someone use what he was able to do last year in the G League, use that, get more comfortable, then go into Summer League, and be even more comfortable. When his time has been called this year, just continue to feel good about it.”

Indeed, even though the box score might not show it, as Bronny James is only 2.0 points, along with 0.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists, he’s been giving his all on the court. Nonetheless, if he does want to become a staple within JJ Redick’s rotation, he will have to pump up those numbers, as the season rages on further.