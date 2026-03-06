LeBron James Reveals Severity of Injury After Being Forced Out vs Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their 25th loss of the season on Thursday in a nail-biting game against the Nuggets. However, that wasn’t the only bad news coming out of the game in Denver. LeBron James, who created more history on the court, sustained an elbow injury in the fourth quarter that kept him out down the stretch. After the game, the four-time NBA champion revealed the severity of the injury.

“It’s pretty sore right now,” James told reporters in the locker room after the game. “It feels like a funny bone situation, but even more intense. Let’s see what happens over the next couple of days.”

With just over four minutes remaining in the last period, James attempted a running layup while being defended by Nikola Jokic. After he made the contested layup, James fell to the ground and grabbed his left elbow after it hit the foot of a cameraman sitting courtside. He tried to get up with the help of his teammates, but couldn’t continue and left the game.

After being attended by the Lakers’ athletic trainer, Mike Mancias, LeBron returned with 2:05 left and the Lakers trailing by a point. Then, with the Lakers down five and just 22 seconds remaining, the coaching staff was forced to bench him again as his elbow prevented him from making the inbounds pass. The Nuggets won a very important game, as a Lakers win would have moved them above Denver.

“Hopefully, I’ll wake up tomorrow, and it doesn’t feel too much worse than it is now. If it feels better, that’d be great,” he added.

Imago Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts on the court after a play in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Lakers will hope that James’ injury isn’t severe as we enter a crucial part of the season. JJ Redick would need his superstar to be healthy to keep the Lakers away from falling in the Play-In Tournament. Although the severity of the injury didn’t appear concerning, the Lakers will still wait for another day to get a proper picture.

“He’s got ice on it right now, and it’ll get looked at,” Redick said in the post-game presser.

In his record-breaking game, LeBron finished with 16 points, eight assists and five rebounds playing 35 minutes in the contest against the Nuggets. He officially surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most field goals made in NBA history. Bron now has 15,842 field goals made. However, the loss ruined his night, and it was the same play that James was still unhappy about.

LeBron James goes on an NSFW rant over a no-call involving Nikola Jokic

Even with retirement closing in, LeBron James is still fighting for a championship, and lately his frustration has been very much apparent out in the open. And the loss to the OKC Thunder last month proved how far off the Lakers are from contending. He didn’t shy away from giving his team a brutal assessment and said that the Lakers had to work harder to become a title-contending team.

When it’s the Denver Nuggets, the pain of losing the game is even more severe, especially after frustrating missed calls. During the same play that James injured his elbow, he was asking for an and-1, but the referees denied him the call. Reporters later asked him about the reasons behind the referees not calling a foul on Jokic.

“It’s the same sh-t. ‘Marginal,'” James still seemed upset. “It’s the same sh-t. It’s, it’s, it’s … whatever. That’s all they keep saying is, ‘marginal.’ I’m so f—ing tired of that word.”

It is a make-or-break time for the Lakers as they have a tough schedule and they would want to avoid the Play-In tournament. The Lakers superstar’s reaction is understandable, given how crucial these games are in the last quarter of the season.