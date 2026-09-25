LeBron James Reveals What Savannah, Bronny and Bryce Told Him Before Retirement Decision

LeBron James entered the offseason facing a familiar question: Is it time to walk away? For the oldest active player in the NBA at age 41, the answer came down to whether he could still commit fully to the process that has kept him in the NBA for so long.

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After taking roughly a month and a half to two months away from basketball following last season, LeBron James said his body and mind responded better than expected. But his decision was not only about how he felt physically. He then spoke to Steve Nash about how his family also gave him a reason to continue.

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“If your wife [Savannah James] is saying, ‘continue’ to go if you want to, your daughter and your two boys [Bronny and Bryce James] are like, ‘Dad, do what you do. We’re gonna be here,’” James explained on the Mind the Game podcast. “I have an opportunity to still do what I love to do and continue to inspire people and what I love to do, then I think that’s what it came down to.”

With that support at home, James continued to see a reason to stay on the court and signed an $8 million veteran minimum deal that had a player option.

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As things stand, James finds himself among the 10 oldest players in NBA history. While it is unlikely for him to reach 45 as Nat Hickey (the oldest) did, James could certainly make a push into the top-5 if he finishes out his new contract.

“I’ve always told myself like if I feel like I can’t put in the process of waking up and training the body and training the mind… like if I feel like I am cheating that process, because that’s what’s gotten me to this point. Then I know for sure that I’m done.” LeBron James added.

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James’ particular choice to go with the 76ers also explains a lot in terms of Championship hopes. Commentator Bill Simmons noted that James was initially pivoting to Cleveland, but the Jaylen Brown trade and Joel Embiid’s presence alongside his relationship with Tyrese Maxey played a vital role.

For James, that preparation has become part of his relationship with basketball itself.

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“I love the game. I want to compete and perform, but as much as anything I loved and was obsessed or addicted to the lifestyle of preparing, competing, recovering,” James added.

Now, with his family’s support behind him, James is set to continue his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. He is entering another NBA season after once again choosing to embrace the process that has defined his career.