LeBron James Reveals Why Cooper Flagg Has a Bigger Upside Than Kon Knueppel

Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel entered the NBA together as Duke teammates. One became the No. 1 overall pick. The other emerged as one of the league’s most dangerous rookie scorers. Yet when Steve Nash and LeBron James recently compared the two on Mind the Game, both arrived at the same conclusion. Knueppel may have built a Rookie of the Year case, but Flagg still possesses the highest ceiling in the entire draft class.

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“I’ll start this by saying I still think Cooper Flagg has the biggest upside,” Nash said on Mind the Game. Despite selecting Knueppel as his Rookie of the Year, Nash pointed to Flagg’s long-term potential as the defining separator. LeBron agreed, arguing that Flagg’s combination of scoring, playmaking, rebounding, and age-based milestones gives him a ceiling few young players in league history have reached.

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“Obviously, Cooper, like we talked about, has the biggest upside, I believe, of all of them. And he’s had some unbelievable moments this year,” LeBron James noted. “Obviously, the team is not up to par with what he is expecting out of himself, expecting of the team, whatever the case may be. It ends up being a tank. But that doesn’t take away from what he’s doing. He had 49 versus Charlotte. Youngest player to score 46 in a game. More than any younger player since Brandon Jennings.”

Flagg’s rookie season was shaped as much by Dallas’ circumstances as his own performance. Kyrie Irving’s Achilles injury, lingering roster issues following the Anthony Davis trade, and a lack of depth forced the teenager into a much larger offensive role than most rookies face. Yet LeBron viewed that responsibility as part of the reason Flagg’s upside remains so intriguing.

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The Mavericks star delivered a 49-point masterclass against the Charlotte Hornets in January 2026 and carved out a new place in league history. The performance moved him ahead of LeBron James for the highest single-game scoring total ever recorded by a player before turning 20. Moreover, during December and January of his rookie campaign, Flagg established himself as a premier NBA talent, averaging over 22.0 points and 5.0 assists per game.

Imago Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“For a team that’s not in the playoffs, you look at the plus-4 when he’s on the court for a two-month period. That’s just good ball,” LeBron James added.

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That comment reveals the biggest difference in how LeBron views the two former Duke stars. Knueppel has already established himself as an elite shooter and polished offensive player. Flagg, meanwhile, impacts games in far more areas. He rebounds like a forward, creates offense like a guard, protects the rim, and has already produced historic scoring performances before turning 20. To LeBron, that all-around versatility is what creates superstar upside.

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Then he shed light on the Hornets star Kon Knueppel. “But then you look at Kon. We can’t give him any more great superlatives for what he’s doing. He’s at 22 points a game. The four assists are even more surprising than a lot of people would think,” he added.

Most importantly, LeBron, like Steve Nash, pushed back against the idea that Knueppel is simply a perimeter specialist. In his view, the Duke product offers far more than outside scoring. The 20-year-old attacks the paint, converts through contact, creates separation in the mid-range, and relies on polished footwork to keep defenders guessing. His ability to process coverages and make the right read also showed up in his playmaking numbers, as he averaged four assists per game.

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James was equally impressed by Knueppel’s shooting achievements. The rookie knocked down 273 shots from beyond the arc, setting a new first-year benchmark and moving past the mark previously established by Keegan Murray. For LeBron, that accomplishment carries extra weight because adapting to the NBA’s deeper line and faster pace is rarely seamless. Many newcomers need time to adjust, making Knueppel’s immediate success as the league’s most prolific three-point shooter all the more remarkable.

Now comes a crucial question…

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What Separates Flagg From Knueppel Long Term

Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel arrived in the NBA carrying very different expectations. Yet by the end of their rookie campaigns, both had built compelling cases as future stars. Flagg posted 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 46.8% from the field for Dallas. Meanwhile, Knueppel delivered 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 47.5% shooting in Charlotte. The numbers alone tell one story. The records they left behind tell another story. And that is where the debate gets fascinating.

Flagg spent the season rewriting age-related milestones. He erupted for 51 points against Orlando at 19 years and 103 days. That made him the first teenager ever to clear the 50-point barrier in an NBA game. Earlier, he had already raised the standard for scoring by an 18-year-old and later by any teenager after a 49-point showcase against Charlotte. Along the way, he became the youngest player to reach 35, 40, and 50 points, matching a feat last seen by rookie Allen Iverson with consecutive 40-point outings. Flagg even saw his rookie jersey sell for $1 million, surpassing Wemby’s previous mark.

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However, Kon Knueppel carved out a historic lane of his own. He surpassed Keegan Murray’s rookie record of 206 three-pointers by finishing with an astonishing 273. He also became the quickest player ever to reach 100 career threes in only 29 games and produced more 20+-point performances with a 65%+ true-shooting mark than any rookie before him.

Knueppel’s rookie season proved he can be one of the league’s most efficient offensive weapons. Flagg’s season suggested something even bigger. While Knueppel projects as a player capable of elevating a contender, Flagg has already shown flashes of becoming the centerpiece of a franchise. That distinction is ultimately why LeBron James and Steve Nash believe his upside remains unmatched among this rookie class.