LeBron’s Absence Won’t Affect Savannah James on Special Occasions After Unusual Medical Experience

The James family of Los Angeles does not need an introduction, and Savannah James for sure doesn’t need one. The mother of three has paved her own path to glory by being a popular podcaster to becoming the brains behind her new venture, ‘Reframe‘. Although she embraced motherhood at a very young age, Savannah has started to focus on herself after being the perfect mom for a significant amount of time in her life. Keeping that in mind, she recently chimed in with a reminder we all need: being a mom is forever, but to celebrate self? That’s non-negotiable.

During a lighthearted conversation with a caller on the recent episode of her podcast with her friend April McDaniel, James shed light on how medicinal mushrooms basically changed her perspective about life. “I took this medicine journey with mushrooms, and something that I realized about myself as it pertains to that is that sometimes I have a hard time celebrating myself and like being celebrated,” James said. She explained how, after taking alternative therapies, she came to know that she has a hard time celebrating herself.

Although this isn’t proven by science, it seems to be working out for Savannah James. According to James, it was her friend Victoria who introduced her to this alternate lifestyle. The mother of three also emphasized how she did not like the attention that she gets on her birthday, similar to the caller, and “would rather celebrate somebody else.” While most of the time we’ve seen LeBron’s better half be the ultimate family person, she stated that being alone on her birthday is something she enjoys.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It’s something that I learned about myself. And I mean, I don’t think it’s necessarily a bad thing either. Like, I came into this world by myself, baby. I don’t mind being by myself on my birthday. But I do think that there is something to accepting being celebrated and feeling the love and feeling like the celebration of, you know, of your life,” Savannah explained, giving many hope that there’s nothing to be low if you are alone, rather an opportunity to be self than seek to be good in front of the world.

AD

via Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal – Nigeria vs United States – Bercy Arena, Paris, France – August 07, 2024. US Basketball player LeBron James and his wife Savannah James are seen in the stands. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Although she doesn’t mind being alone on her birthday, LeBron James’ wife stated that she is slowly coming to terms with having people care and show love to her, thanks to her medical journey, which is certainly great to hear. Not to forget, Savannah James has had her fair share of problems celebrating herself, but it seems she’s right on track to celebrate her children.

Savannah James takes WNBA star A’ja Wilson’s route to celebrate daughter Zhuri

Savannah James has always been a proud mother before being a smart businesswoman, and her motherhood was on display on Sunday. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ wife gave her followers a little glimpse of her life as her Instagram story took social media by storm. Savannah James posted a wholesome picture of her daughter Zhuri on Instagram, as the youngest James hit the court to follow in her father’s footsteps. Although being on the hardwood is nothing new to the James family, it was Zhuri’s sneaker selection that made huge waves.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The youngest member of the James household showcased her elite fashion choice, approved by fashion icon, mommy Savannah James herself. Zhuri was seen rocking a pair of mismatched shoes. As it turned out, she was repping Nike A’One, a signature basketball sneaker, designed for Las Vegas star A’ja Wilson. LeBron’s daughter wore the Pink A’ura on one foot while the Indigo Girl on the other, making for a pretty unique yet stylish choice.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, mother Savannah took a candid picture as she tagged the three-time MVP on her IG story with hearts attached to it. While James has countless social media interactions day in and day out, it was great to see the LA star’s wife celebrate the little moments with her children. At the same time, also extending her support to the women’s game. However, this wasn’t the first time Savannah had been seen promoting the women’s game, as she, alongside her husband, has been a staple at WNBA games whenever they’re free.