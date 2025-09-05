LeBron James’ Strong Response About $7B Business Partner Left Ex-NBA Star Surprised

LeBron James and Rich Paul have been linked so closely for two decades that their moves get their own headlines. Klutch Sports Group, the agency Paul founded in 2012, manages more than seven billion dollars in active athlete contracts according to Forbes, making it one of the most powerful player-first shops in sports. LeBron’s backing helped turn a trunk-of-a-car hustle into a top-five global agency, and that business pedigree now plays into how teammates, rivals, and former players view Paul’s influence on the league.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That closeness matters on and off the court because LeBron’s public reactions carry weight with owners, media, and athletes, and Paul’s footprint reaches far beyond typical agent work. Klutch’s estimated maximum commissions sit in the hundreds of millions, and the firm has pushed into soccer, WNBA, and global markets, reshaping representation norms. For people who watched LeBron grow into a billionaire athlete and business owner, his defense of Paul is not just personal loyalty but a strategic signal about athlete empowerment and cultural clout.

In the Club 520 Podcast clip that surfaced recently, Jeff Teague described what he saw from the James family early on. Teague recalled an 18-year-old LeBron appearing on the popular BET show, ‘Rap City: The Basement’.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I rock with Bron, ‘cuz if you watch him when he went to Big Tigger in the Basement when he was young, he was like 18. And he was sitting in the basement … Tigger was like, ‘You got your entourage?’ He’s like, ‘No, this ain’t my entourage. This my business. This is my business, guys. They do this, they do that.’ He was 18. He was like, ‘This ain’t just people that roll with me. We do work together.’“ Teague recalled. “I was like, ‘Damn.’ That gave me the most respect for Bron; that vision when you’re 18 years old.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That pushback has been visible lately as media scrutiny landed on Klutch and the broader ecosystem around star players. Forbes‘ placing Klutch high on its most valuable agencies list is a clear marker of the firm’s reach. LeBron’s public defense of Paul serves a practical purpose, too, by signaling to current and prospective clients that Klutch remains a trusted home for elite talent. Today, the agency represents a star-studded clientele including Jalen Hurts and A’ja Wilson, generating an estimated $351 million in maximum commissions.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 18, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Aces player A’ja Wilson shows her grill teeth as she walks the red carpet during the WNBA All Star weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

AD

So, where does this leave Jeff Teague and the rest of the league? LeBron’s blunt support for his $7 billion business partner underlines the tight feedback loop between on-court stars and off-court dealmakers. The narrative now pivots to what it all means for LeBron’s future.

Rich Paul hints at LeBron James’ Lakers exit

Rich Paul’s recent comments and media moments have fed rumors about LeBron’s future. And his words about priorities landed in July when the subject of championship windows came up. Reporting surfaced that LeBron is exercising his $52.6 million player option for 2025-26, a decision covered widely as proof he still wants to play at the highest level. Paul has been quoted framing LeBron’s next steps as choices about competing for titles and long-term fit, language that naturally sparks speculation about potential exits if championship odds dim.

The context matters because Paul and LeBron jointly run a sprawling business portfolio that includes SpringHill and other media and investment plays, and Paul’s placement of LeBron’s career needs on that timeline is strategic. Sources noted that Paul told the media the Lakers are a critical part of LeBron’s career but that they will evaluate what’s best for him at this stage, reinforcing that business and basketball priorities can coexist. That public posture bolsters both LeBron’s leverage with the Lakers and Klutch’s reputation for putting clients first.

Finally, talk of Savannah James’ urging retirement and the team’s roster moves adds real pressure to the public calculus around LeBron’s long-term choices. Reports about family influence or a player option do not equal an exit, but they do feed a narrative where Paul’s counsel becomes central to the next steps.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Apr 2, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gives the thumbs up during the pregame warmup before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Whether LeBron stays or explores other options, his forceful defense of Rich Paul and Klutch makes clear that their partnership is as much a business alliance as it is a friendship. And that combination will shape league headlines for months to come.