LeBron James Said He Has “Too Much” on His Shoulders After Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves Injury, Reveals Ex-Teammate

Devastating injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have massively dented the Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff hopes. The onus to pick up the offensive burden in their absence falls on the shoulders of veteran 41-year-old LeBron James. This could be his sternest test yet, carrying a depleted roster on his weathered shoulders.

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Publicly, the seasoned vet has maintained his persona. Since the double injury blow, James has preached the “next-man-up” mantra with steely resolve, but privately, the weight has cracked his armor. Former teammate and Lakers star JR Smith was preparing to hit the links with James and their friends last week. But as soon as Bron found out the extent of Luka and Austin’s injuries following the devastating OKC loss, his demeanor changed.

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“Oh, man. It’s funny he texted the group chat because we were in Dallas when they was playing, and we were supposed to play golf,” Smith told reporters at a recent event. “He’s like, ‘Man, I can’t play golf, bro. I’ve got too much on my shoulders right now. If this was five years ago, I would definitely play. But it’s tough, man. It’s always next man up mentality, so I’m excited to see who can possibly step up for them.”

Doncic is in Europe receiving stem cell treatment for his grade 2 hamstring strain. His estimated return is late during the first round of the playoffs, or the second round altogether. Meanwhile, Reaves’ rehab from injury could see him return just in time for the first round.

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“I woke up from my nap after practice and saw the news. It felt like another shot, a hit to the heart, the chest, the mainframe with Luka…At this point, at this juncture of the season, it’s the last thing you want to see. When you have an MVP candidate on your team, the last thing you want to see is somebody go down with a hamstring injury.” James revealed last week.

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In 57 games this campaign, the 4x NBA Champion is averaging 20.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists. He spoke about adapting to his tertiary role with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves thriving last month, but all that goes for a toss now that they’re both out.

This isn’t unfamiliar territory for the four-time champion. LeBron has shouldered depleted rosters before, most memorably in the 2015 NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers. There, Kevin Love missed the entire postseason after dislocating his shoulder in the first round, and Kyrie Irving suffered a fractured kneecap in Game 1 of the Finals—leaving James to carry an undermanned squad against a juggernaut Golden State Warriors team.

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He averaged nearly 36 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists per game in that series, willing the Cavs to a 2-1 lead before the talent gap and exhaustion took their toll. Echoes of 2018 also linger, when injuries to key pieces tested his leadership deep in the playoffs. At 41, with a weathered frame and the weight of another MVP-caliber teammate sidelined, this latest chapter feels like the sternest test in a career defined by such moments. Yet one where his “next-man-up” mantra has repeatedly forged unlikely resilience.

Who will LeBron James & Co. play in the first round?

With just three games left in the regular season, the Lakers are guaranteed to finish no lower than the fifth seed in the West. They remain in contention for a potential third seed placement, but Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will be the favorites to grab that spot.

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That said, it will be crucial to see who the Lakers face in round one, given the state of their roster. Redick’s squad could face a range of opponents, including the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves, who knocked them out at this very juncture last campaign.

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Imago Apr 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

James’ predicament is hardly isolated in this injury-plagued stretch of the season. Across the league, other contenders are grappling with similar voids as they gear up for the playoffs.

In the East, the Detroit Pistons—locked into the top seed—navigated a critical stretch of games without All-Star Cade Cunningham due to a collapsed lung, forcing the supporting cast to absorb extra minutes and offensive creation at a high-stakes juncture.

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Out West, the Minnesota Timberwolves have dealt with knee issues for Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, clouding their momentum heading into a potential first-round clash.

But Bron is opting to focus on the contollables. He knows that with all eyes on him, any sign of weakness will be fodder for their opponents.

“It’s always got to be a next-man-up mentality, but there’s no way you can replace that type of impact… We all have to figure out a way to do a little bit more.” James said last week via ESPN. “Nothing has changed. We still will be together. Obviously, we’ll be tested… but nothing is rattled.”

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With Deandre Ayton, Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard, and Marcus Smart part of the supporting cast, Redick has the depth he needs. But these stars need to improve their standards if they are to overcome a team like Minnesota or Denver. While Doncic might miss out on league MVP, he still might get a shot at a championship if his team survives round one.