LeBron James Saves Deandre Ayton Vs Wizards as Lakers Center Accepts Personal Error

The Los Angeles Lakers completely controlled their game against the Washington Wizards, taking an easy 142-111 win at Capital One Arena. They leaned heavily on interior scoring, and center Deandre Ayton shone in that role, being active around the rim and providing LA with a reliable inside presence as they closed out an important win with ease. However, for the man himself, one play stood out.

“I told JJ [Redick], I said, if it was not LeBron James at the end of that alley-oop, I would be right there sitting next to you,” he told reporters after the game, referring to a play where he threw a lob to James, who caught it and brought it down with his left hand.

Ayton continued, “It was just a fact, cuz I’m like, yo, I threw it out of bounds… I saw the left hand. Yeah, he just did that, and he looked at the hand. I’m like, wow.”

Ayton admitted that he knew immediately that his pass to James was off, and that he thought that the ball was about to go out of bounds, something that usually results in quick substitutions. Instead, James bailed him out in real time.

It was just a reminder for how well James serves as a stabilizer for the team’s lineups as the oldest player in the league. The 41-year-old has seen nearly every kind of lineup and offensive set before, and all he needs to do is find a way to adjust. Ayton praised his ability to “attack the game,” something that erases his teammates’ mistakes, as it did tonight.

Moments like this also revealed a unique dynamic shaping up between the two. Ayton owned the error, while James covered it up on the court. That combination of problem solving and accountability has helped give the Lakers a sense of stability, especially as they navigate a tough road stretch without the injured Austin Reaves.

LeBron James Explains Deandre Ayton’s Impact on Los Angeles Lakers Wins

Ayton wasn’t the only person to talk about his teammates, however. LeBron James also addressed his side of the exchange, and went more bigger picture in his reply, focusing not on Ayton’s mistakes, but what the offseason acquisition brings to the team.

“It’s our job to feed him,” James explained to reporters. “Tonight he was very active… He’s 12 or 14, converted, everything in the paint pretty much. He started off with good energy. Was dunking a lot, too. That’s great for us. And rebounding.”

Ayton finished with perhaps his best performance this month, finishing with an all-around performance to supplement Luka Doncic: 28 points, 13 rebounds, of which five were offensive, and three blocks, as well as a team-high +30 plus/minus.

James put the focus on Ayton’s rebounding, and how it enables the team to plus faster by getting out and running, and ended his statement by simply stating that Ayton had “been key for our wins, for sure.”

Now, as the Lakers keep turning their season around after some hiccups over the last two months, James’ leadership and Ayton’s accountability might be the blueprint for the team.