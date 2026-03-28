LeBron James Says Bronny Only Now Getting Back to His Best After Life-Threatening Cardiac Arrest

Every eye locks onto the court when Bronny James steps on it. In his debut season, those stares carried doubt, not belief. His game looked guarded, almost hesitant—understandably so, after surviving a cardiac arrest. But time heals rhythm. And with every G League rep and JJ Redick’s trust, that lost flow has slowly returned. Now, even LeBron James couldn’t hide the pride, opening up about his son’s growth after the Lakers vs. Nets clash on Friday.

The reporters in the locker room highlighted Bronny’s improved G-League shooting, consistency, and expected athleticism and defense, while noting JJ’s role. Then they asked LeBron, “How have you seen his shot get to the point where he’s so comfortable?”

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“It’s just getting back to where it was before the incident. He’s always been able to shoot the ball. He’s shot the ball at a high level pretty much throughout his years of playing ball,” LeBron James stated. “So I just think the confidence and the rhythm and just getting his strength back and his wind and everything, all everything is just coming back. Like I said before the incident, so it’s not surprising to see him shooting the ball at a high clip.”

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Bronny had 4 minutes on the court in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 116-99 win against the Brooklyn Nets on March 27. His dad passed him the ball, and he scored a three-pointer—the NBA will forever remember the moment. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, against the Indiana Pacers, Bronny put up a show. Following this, LeBron once again spoke to the media with pride in his eyes.

Imago Bronny James (via Bleacher Report)

“Real, meaningful minutes. I couldn’t dream of better. I couldn’t dream of something better than that. Just couldn’t. Especially knowing the path, you know, the road …So, just proud of him. I’m super proud of him. And he belongs. He belongs,” Bron said. James also revealed that during a recent conversation, he noticed a new level of confidence in Bronny’s eyes. “I’m back to where I was. Physically, mentally, spiritually, emotionally, he’s back,” he said.

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Bronny James once stood tall as a top prospect through high school and USC Trojans men’s basketball, carrying whispers of LeBron James’ legacy. However, everything changed in summer 2023 when James Jr. suffered cardiac arrest during a USC workout. Consequently, his journey paused as intense medical evaluations followed. Eventually, he returned to the court, yet the scare deeply shook his parents and reshaped his path forward.

The following year, the Lakers picked him as the 55th pick in the 2024 Draft, and, of course, all eyes were on him. After all, the “heir to LeBron’s legacy” was finally in the league. However, Bronny’s first season was nothing but disappointing. He averaged 6.7 minutes, 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and a 31.3/28.1/78.6 shooting split in his debut.

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Now coming back to the Lakers vs Nets game, the father-son duo of the league created another history. And that moment also turned LeBron particularly emotional, and it only makes sense, given how tumultuous Bronny’s journey has been so far.

Bronny and LeBron James add another piece of history to their name

The Los Angeles Lakers dominated the Brooklyn Nets 116-99. However, a unique moment unfolded with 7:52 left in the second quarter. Bronny James started the action, while LeBron James set a screen and slid to the top. As expected, the defense collapsed. Consequently, LeBron fired a perfect kick-out. Bronny pump-faked, then buried a calm three, sealing a moment etched in time.

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LeBron James shared his true feelings about the moment after the game. “Not taking it for granted, just being in the moment of us being on the floor once again,” James said. “That’s two games back-to-back playing meaningful minutes and him, also, making another play. … I got doubled, and he was able to fake the pass to the corner and then knock down the 3. Definitely a cool moment for us and also for our family.”

This was never just a moment. It was a statement. Bronny James has fought his way back, and now the belief finally matches the name. Meanwhile, LeBron James watches with pride, knowing the grind behind it. Therefore, this chapter feels earned. The journey has been heavy, yet the response is louder.