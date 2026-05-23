LeBron James Seemingly Ends Stephen Curry Reunion Rumors Without Naming Warriors, Says Bay Area Journalist

It was in 2024 when the Golden State Warriors personally called and inquired about LeBron James’ availability. Reports from Shams Charania even stated that multiple contenders are still interested in securing the signature of the 41-year-old. But the recent comments from the Los Angeles Lakers superstar may have quietly suggested that Stephen Curry and co might not be one of those contenders.

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Daryle Johnson of the “Steiny and Guru” show first reminded everyone of the comments. “We were not outworked,” James said to co-host Steve Nash on the “Mind the Game” podcast. “We were not, you know, they didn’t out-physical us. They didn’t outsmart us. I feel like we were just out-talented, you know, by OKC. They just possess so much more talent.” Clearly, the next move from Bron could be towards a team that he feels is equally talented to the Thunder. That’s why Johnson doesn’t feel the Warriors are currently on James’ shortlist.

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But, you know, if there’s just something in Bron’s being a person that wants to play with Steph, that’s how we get them, he said on 95.7 The Game on Friday. “But as far as that soundbite, and what I brought up earlier in regard to these, these guys. These older guys are looking at the Warriors like, ‘Even if I go there, we’re still not enough.’ Just hearing [LeBron James say that] would take the Warriors off the table.”

Currently, the Warriors are doing the rebuild of their own. Apart from Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, there seems to be no guarantee for other stars’ return. That’s why Golden State has been linked with names like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, and LeBron James. Until the roster planning and execution truly happen, it would be difficult to imagine Bron alongside Curry. The last time the 22x All-Star switched teams, he waited an entire year to get Anthony Davis to join the Purple and Gold franchise.

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That luxury of waiting is currently not on the table. Similarly, the way he orchestrated the Big 3 move to the Miami Heat this offseason, LeBron James can plan an audacious move.

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Stephen Curry and the Warriors have other fires to put out

The rebuild for Golden State starts with replacing the old veterans. Porzingis, who was acquired at the February deadline, appeared in just 15 games due to his injuries. The 30-year-old even admitted he is uncertain about his return. “It’s hard to say,” he told The Athletic after a late-season loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. “Of course, it would be nice for me to say I want to continue here. But the reality is I didn’t have a good year at all. I barely showed what I’m capable of. So I have to see what’s out there.” Similarly, Seth appeared in only 10 games this season due to severe sciatica, logging just 133 total minutes.

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Even Al Horford, who was contemplating retirement before his move to the Warriors, seems unlikely to return. But one major decision remains for franchise legend Draymond Green. The 14-year Bay Area veteran holds a $27.7 million player option. Now, the Warriors’ GM, Mike Dunleavy Jr., made it clear last week. “The ball is in his court in terms of returning,” he said last Friday during the annual end-of-the-season news conference at Chase Center.

Stephen Curry’s long-time teammate could decline his player option and return with a two-year deal worth roughly $18 to $20 million annually. This provides the Dub Nation more cap flexibility. They already have a lot of questions to answer. It will be really interesting if they tackle LeBron James’ trade at the same time.