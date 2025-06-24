LeBron James Sends Bold Message to Ex-teammate as Practice Update After MCL Injury Emerges

“My dogs right there!!” wrote LeBron James on X after a picture of Kevin Love and JR Smith hugging it out went viral on the internet. LeBron and Love haven’t been teammates for over 7 years now. Despite that, the bond the duo created during their 4 seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers left an impact that continues to last today. Therefore, when the 4x NBA champion wanted to get back on the basketball court after weeks of recovery, he knew just who to call to practice alongside him.

Earlier today, ‘King James’ took to his official Instagram account to share a story with his 159 million followers. The same showed him practicing at the high-end facility at Summit, New York City. Kevin Love was practicing alongside him, with the duo taking turns to make two shots each from different parts of the paint. Being veterans, it wasn’t a surprise that each of LeBron and Love’s shots were connecting with the net.

Along with the IG story, LeBron James also highlighted the practice session through a post. He wrote a caption alongside the post that read “Man it felt good to get back out there today for the first time since my MCL injury (Almost 8 weeks ago). Been at it with my rehab & training regiment to get back to form. Obviously not where I wanna be ultimately but off to a good start. Damn what a GREAT FEELING!! S/O my ♾️ brother @kevinlove for allowing me to crash his workout! And also S/O @cbrickley603 for always looking out when I’m in the city! 🙏🏾🫡 👑”.

And just so you know, Bron hilariously added a comment on his final IG story, “KLOVE FOR PRESIDENT!!!”

