LeBron James Sends Clear Message to Lakers Front Office Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Lakers definitely need to address the glaring roster issue, and GM Rob Pelinka is reportedly stepping back from a lot of conversations. The deadline is on Thursday; even LeBron James future is not clear. After another blowout loss, things need to change, and the 41-year-old spoke about them.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We’re 29 and 19 right now, and we’ve had some really good moments, stated James to the media. “We have some not-so-good moments, we want to continue to try to build off of that. Speaking on anything other than that is not my pay grade.” Should there be any changes then?

LeBron said, “I like this group. But we gotta continue to get better. And that’s good. We should want to get better, it’s only Feb. 1. But we’re gonna continue to get better and better.” Clearly, the Lakers’ leader trusts in this current roster, despite a mixed bag of results. The 4x NBA champion also insisted that the West is a tough conference, and the team has been dealing with constant injuries, which have caused some hindrance to their progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

He even spoke about the Lakers missing a vital piece in Austin Reaves. With him on the court, the franchise has a positive 15-8 record. James eventually concluded, “So it’s just kind of hard to see what we really, truly can be.” Another leader also echoed this message about the locker room.

Imago Feb 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with forward LeBron James (23) after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

“I think we’re in a good spot. Obviously have some work to do. Today, we missed a lot of good looks. But I think we have a great group,” said Luka Doncic to the media. The faith in the roster is a positive sign of chemistry and camaraderie between players. However, time and again, the performances have been below par, as out of 19 losses, they have lost only two with a single-digit margin. Even today, the inconsistency was on display.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both teams shot 42 shots from beyond the arc, but the Knicks were more successful with 18 shots going in. Meanwhile, the Lakers could drill only 12 of their efforts (28.6%). The inefficient shooting is not the only effect of the game that is declining. At MSG, the Knicks dominated the paint and were more clinical in grabbing the rebounds. A story that has been told way too many times.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron’s trade and retirement continue to dominate the headlines at the same time

In what was meant to be a historic 23rd season, frustration is beginning to outweigh milestones for King James. With sciatica flare-ups and arthritis in his left foot, even walking onto the floor carries long-term consequences. His return to Cleveland was an emotional night, as reports of a farewell tour surfaced. For now, there is no decision about the 41-year-old’s retirement. This puts the Lakers in a predicament to either trade King James now or not sign him in free agency.

The $52.6 million carries a huge load on the books, and LeBron James is not the best player in the franchise. Luka Doncic is the top scorer in the league with 33.7 points, and Austin Reveas in his limited games, proved he is the second-best player on the team. So Rob Pelinka can trade the 22x All-Star now to get the maximum return.

But now the issue is that both Luka and LeBron highly believe in the squad. If any change is brought, will it change the positives that the teams have had so far this season?