LeBron James Sends Clear Message to Lakers Teammates After JJ Redick’s Helpless Confession

The Lakers are all over the place. Head coach JJ Redick feels his messages aren’t getting through to the players. The offense shows continuous lapses, while defensively, there’s no organization. It’s driven the Lakers’ head coach to feel like he’s out of options. And not directly, but it seems LeBron James agrees with Redick. Where the Purple and Gold seem to be struggling to get on the same page relates to their preparation before the season.

The Aron Hammer spoke about player development over the summer. Notably, he’s all for players working on expanding their games. But in the NBA, true value is judged by how a player’s skillset translates to impact on the floor. James sees exit interviews at the end of the season as a vehicle to drive his offseason goals.

“I wonder how many players take the initiative to say, “Hey, coach,” hypothetical, “Hey, hey, Coach Redick, like where do you see me in our scheme of things for next year so I can work on it throughout the summer?”… A lot of guys, you see it all through the summer, guys are posting videos and clips of them working out and, you know, doing, you know, five or six, you know, combo moves and pull-ups and things of that nature and, you know, backing down and think and you get into the season and you realize this is not going to be the style of play that that coaching staff had envisioned,” James said on Mind The Game.

For now, the Lakers are out of sync. Deandre Ayton is growing frustrated with limited shot attempts. The team is leaking turnovers and falling apart defensively. The Lakers might be the only team that has declined after playing more games together. At the heart of their problems is the blur between players and coaches. Redick’s expectations of his players and what they worked on seem to differ by a hefty margin.

But in some positive light, although there’s a chance LeBron James won’t be a Laker next season, he provided his teammates with a blueprint to approach the summer time.

How LeBron James stays one step ahead in the summer

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to expand your game. Take a case of somebody in a contract year or just a hooper who wants to master the game. For them, working on every skill the game has to offer is the benchmark to reaching their potential. However, to be a regular player in the NBA and have the opportunity to reach stardom, players need to provide value to the team first.

LeBron James has mastered his craft for two decades. He has improved his shooting, court mapping, and instincts in that time. But there’s always a target set for next season. His goal is to maximise his skillset within the team’s infrastructure. And over the summer, there’s no wasted movements. Everything is about finding a balance that allows him to enhance his skillset and become an invaluable piece for his team.

“I do skill development twice a week. And then I do, okay, what are we going to run in the summer? So, now I can break that down into, okay, we’re going to run a lot of drags. Okay, 77, I’ll be the second roller or, you know, a lot of follows. I could get into that,” he told Steve Nash.

Having a diverse arsenal or being versatile raises your stock. But mastering the role and building on that foundation gives players the chance to have long careers in the NBA. In this league, the greatest benchmark is your impact. Evan Mobley intentionally worked on his three-point shooting, but never disregarded his primary duties as a dynamic defender for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He might be capable of being the focal point through his skills now. But just by abiding by the team’s needs, Mobley earned a max contract.

In a business where players are replaced easily, minute details matter. Coaches grow confident regarding certain players when they accentuate the system, which then creates further opportunities. Nickel Alexander-Walker is showing he can be a two-way demon now on the Atlanta Hawks. But had he just focused on being a scoring phenom while with the Timberwolves, he may not have been a coveted free agent over the summer.

LeBron James has now cemented the fact that knowing your role offers a clear pathway to systematically improve your game while helping the team evolve. Every interaction counts. James ensures he extracts the most out of them, even if it’s a basic exit meeting.