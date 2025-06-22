LeBron James Sends Clear Message to $1.5B Brand After Retirement Confession at Fanatics Fest

When LeBron James steps on a stage—or posts to Instagram—it’s rarely subtle. And at this year’s Fanatics Fest in New York, the King delivered on both fronts: first, by debuting a watch so exclusive it probably requires its own zip code, and second, by joking about retirement after getting sent to basketball purgatory by Victor Wembanyama.

Let’s be real: if LeBron James decides to ride off into the sunset soon, it won’t be because he can’t play anymore. It’ll be because Wemby’s treating his layups like he’s auditioning for NBA Street Vol. 2. But before anyone could even light the “LeBron retirement watch” bat-signal, the man himself dropped a much shinier, literal watch to steal the spotlight—enter the Richard Mille RM 65-01 “LeBron James” Edition.

Posted with a caption that could make even luxury brands blush—“Had to debut this special @richardmillie piece we’ve been working on at Fanatics Fest for all y’all to see!! ✊🏾⌚️🔥 01/150!!!”—LeBron James flexed what might be the most LeBron watch to ever exist.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The man wasn’t kidding about exclusivity. This Richard Mille beauty is limited to just 150 pieces, and guess who’s sporting #001? That’s right—The King doesn’t just wear a watch. He is the watch.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames) Expand Post

And this isn’t some ordinary wrist candy. We’re talking about the RM 65-01 Automatic Split-Seconds Chronograph—Richard Mille’s most complex automatic watch to date. Translation: this thing has more gears than a Gregg Popovich game plan.

Carbon TPT case – fancy talk for “made of space-age stuff.”

Split-seconds chronograph – perfect for timing exactly how long it takes Wemby to smack a shot into the stands.

Color-coded dial – because of course it needs purple, yellow, and green accents. Lakers colors? Subtle flex.

Signature Engraved Caseback – Pink signature. Transparent case. Limited Edition 001/150. Yes, this is a full-court press of luxury.

Oh, and the price? Estimated between $350K and $500K—but for King James’ custom serial #001? Add a zero and call it a day.

Fanatics Fest: when the GOATs like LeBron gather

The New York event wasn’t just about fancy wristwear—it was a moment. LeBron James took the stage alongside Tom Brady, Kai Cenat, Maverick Carter, and Paul Rivera for an episode of The Shop. And just like a good locker room story, the best moments came off the cuff.

When asked about his future in the league, LeBron quipped: “I can’t play that much further. The more and more time that I play, as long as Wemby keeps smacking my f—— shots into the stands, it’s gonna make me retire.” To this, Wemby responded like the confident prodigy he is: “You might retire after me.”

It was a playful moment between generations, but also a reminder: LeBron James has now played against a rising superstar who could realistically outlast him. And for someone who’s been in the league longer than the Apple App Store has existed, that’s saying something.

Still, let’s not act like the man’s slowing down. Last season, at age 40, LeBron put up 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game on over 51% shooting. The only thing falling harder than some of OKC’s Game 6 threes are the jaws of anyone who still doubts his ability.

via Imago LeBron James

Even Tom Brady couldn’t help but fangirl. The NFL legend called LeBron James “the greatest ever” and told fans to appreciate him while they still can. That’s GOAT-to-GOAT recognition—no capes required.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As the Lakers look ahead to next season with LeBron teaming up with Luka Doncic, the watch isn’t the only thing ticking. The truth is, LeBron’s not just playing basketball—he’s curating a legacy. Whether it’s breaking 50,000 career points or breaking the bank with a half-million-dollar watch, LeBron James is still operating at the highest level, on and off the court.

And when he does eventually hang it up? He’ll probably post that announcement wearing another exclusive Richard Mille, sitting courtside with Wemby, and still looking like the best player in the building.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From dropping dimes to dropping limited-edition timepieces, LeBron James is rewriting the rules of greatness. His retirement may be looming, but if this week’s Fanatics Fest told us anything, it’s that LeBron isn’t slowing down. He’s just running the clock on his terms.