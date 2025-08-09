LeBron James Sends Clear Message to Shedeur Sanders After NFL Debut

After the way the NFL draft went, a lot was riding on Shedeur Sanders’ first game. Not just for the Prime Fam, but also for the people rooting for him. Lebron James is one of them. He’s been in Shedeur’s corner since day 1 and he knows how Deion Sanders feels while his son gets the Bronny James treatment. When the Cleveland Browns called up their rookie quarterback tonight, you just know Bron was at the edge of his seat watching him.

Shedeur Sanders’ much anticipated NFL debut came against the Carolina Panthers in the preseason opener today. He had some hiccups just like any rookie on the first day. Yet impressive nonetheless. Looking at his strong first half, Bron tweeted a message of support to the youngster and pre-emptively clapped back at haters.

“That young 🤴🏾 looking good out there! @ShedeurSanders Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high 🙌🏾🫡” Bron wrote first. And he doesn’t share his own nickname – even in an emoji – that easily.

Sanders completed 11-of-18 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. The goals were both to WR Kaden Davis. His first quarter was a little shaky but found his rhythm from the second. His second pass and Davis’ touchdown gave the Browns a lead.

Perhaps he was speaking from experience too, when he came back with another message directed at Shedeur’s critics. “And I don’t wanna hear that “It’s only preseason” bs. Cause if he was out there not going in y’all would be on his ass about it! So give credit and grace lames. 🤷🏾‍♂️” he said.

And this is certainly from dad to another.

LeBron James can relate to the Sanders family

For every detractor Shedeur Sanders has, he has a LeBron James in his corner. The Colorado product was a projected first round pick until he fell to the fifth round for seemingly nothing to do with his undeniable talent. Given his dad’s legacy in the NFL and as a coach, Sanders became the most scrutinized rookie in the league. Sound familiar?

That was the case for Bronny James too. A second round pick in 2024, the scrutiny on his game was more unfair than for most. Especially when he was on the floor with his Lakers teammate and dad, LeBron. The Summer League brought it with a different kind of microscope because he was in it all by himself. James struck a fine balance of supporting his son from the stands but also stepping back to let Bronny be himself.

Bronny can probably relate to Shedeur. For most of NFL history, preseason games ‘aren’t counted.’ But it’s very real for Shedeur. Analysts predicted this would be the most watched preseason game ever.

The most famous fifth round pick in NFL history is building a case for the starting spot when the main season begins. Right now Kenny PIckett and Dillon Gabriel are nursing hamstring injuries. So it’s Shedeur’s time to shine.

After his son’s impressive display, even Deion Sanders had some reason to flex. Coach Prime first tweeted, “Yes Lawd! Yes!” at that first touchdown. After the second one, he’s either telling his son’s critics, “Oh yeah what now!” or asking the team.

What now for the NFL rookie is the question everyone’s asking. Like LeBron, we’re not going to miss a single moment of Shedeur Sanders’ Prime Time.