LeBron James Sends Emotional Message to Savannah After She Moves On to New Journey: “Proud of You”

Before Savannah James had a place for Reframe Beauty on the shelves of one of luxury beauty’s most selective retailers, the products were being tested inside the James household. LeBron James saw that process up close. In 2023, he even joked about being one of Savannah’s test subjects. Now, more than three years later, he is celebrating how far she has taken the idea.

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LeBron shared a glimpse of Savannah at Violet Grey on his Instagram Story and wrote:

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“CONGRATULATIONS MY LOVE ON YOUR LAUNCH @violetgrey! SO PROUD OF YOU! 🖤🖤🖤✨✨✨✨✨

Just the beginning 🙌🏾🙌🏾💐

@reframebeauty

@mrs_savannahj”

That “launch” was not the birth of Reframe Beauty. The skincare brand officially launched in May 2025. This time, Savannah was taking another major step as Reframe expanded into Violet Grey’s New York City flagship and its e-commerce platform.

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And for someone who spent years putting her family first, the moment carries a much bigger meaning. Savannah James’ journey to Reframe started at home

Reframe Beauty was conceptualized in 2023 before officially launching on May 15, 2025. Savannah co-founded the company with beauty executive Nick Axelrod-Welk and serves as its Co-Founder and Creative Director. The brand spent nearly two years working through formulation and clinical testing before reaching consumers.

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But the reason Savannah decided to build the company was not simply a business opportunity.

It started with her daughter, Zhuri. When Zhuri told her mother that she wanted to be like her when she grew up, Savannah began thinking about the example she was setting and the parts of herself she had pushed aside while supporting her family.

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As she told Bustle: “All of her reasons were very cute and innocent, but at the time, I was putting myself on the back burner. I had to think about who I wanted to be — not just for myself, but for her.”

Savannah explained the impact of that conversation even more clearly to Essence: “Her reasons for wanting to be like me were very little girl, very cute. But that conversation scared me a little bit and inspired me to go on a personal growth journey. I reflected on what brings me joy and happiness outside of supporting the kids and LeBron.”

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That reflection eventually became Reframe. In her official launch letter, Savannah described what she wanted the company to become:

“A few years back, my daughter Zhuri looked me in the eyes and said that when she grew up, she wanted to be just like me. That moment made me reflect: what blueprint had I established for her to follow? So I stepped out of my comfort zone—for Zhuri, but really for myself. I set out to create a skincare brand that was inclusive—not just of skin tones and types—but of all aspects of culture: fashion, music, art, design. I surrounded myself with experts in every field and let my curiosity guide me.”

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Savannah did not want to simply put her name on skincare. That part of Reframe’s story is important because Savannah took a very different approach from simply putting her celebrity behind a beauty product.

She avoided placing her face on the primary packaging and instead wanted the formulations and clinical work to speak for the brand. She worked with creative studio Mouthwash on packaging built around muted greens, ambers and lavender tones, reflecting her love for art, museums and music.

She also made clinical research a major part of the brand.

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Reframe worked with the Howard University Department of Dermatology on a year-long clinical study involving 45 participants across Fitzpatrick Skin Types I through VI, with participants between 26 and 63 years old.

Savannah said: “We knew clinical integrity had to be at the heart of Reframe. If we were going to make claims, they needed to be backed by real data on real people with real skin diversity.”

The reason behind that focus came from what she saw as a gap in skin research. “Even in medical textbooks, melanated skin has like three pages out of 300. That blew my mind. So we’ve been super intentional about making sure everyone is represented.”

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That same care went into the brand’s first three products. Reframe launched with the Pigment Processor Daily Brightening Serum, Compression Complex Facial Sculpting Cream and Circadian Cream Overnight Collagen Seal. Savannah said she wanted to keep the starting lineup simple rather than overwhelm customers with a long routine.

She explained: “As a consumer, I just use what feels right for me. I wanted to launch with these three products first because I didn’t want anyone to feel overwhelmed. You know, like, ‘I have to use six or eight products, or a full regimen, and learn about this brand all at once.’”

For Savannah, the details mattered.

“I never wanted to put something out there just to say I did it. I wanted real intentionality behind every choice, and I think I’ve done that with Reframe. I also knew I wasn’t going to pretend to be an expert. I’m not that person—I don’t talk just to sound like I know everything. If anything, I believe it’s important to surround yourself with people who are experts.”

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LeBron has watched the journey from the beginning This is not the first time LeBron has publicly acknowledged what Savannah was building.

In August 2023, while the skincare line was still being developed, he posted a video showing products being tested at home and wrote: “UH-OH!!!!!! @mrs_savannahrj skin care line is in the works. Testing out the ingredients, products and all. Don’t hate if y’all see my face start shining and looking apart!”

A year later, LeBron also spoke about Savannah’s role in their family and her ability to handle business, saying: “My wife takes care of the business, man… She’s the best. Without her, I wouldn’t even be in this position to be able to do what I do and love the game.”

Now, Reframe has moved from those early days of testing products at home to a major luxury retail space.

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Violet Grey, founded by Cassandra Grey, uses a selective vetting process known as the Violet Code, involving makeup artists, dermatologists and beauty editors. Reframe’s arrival gives the brand a physical retail presence in New York while also putting its three products in front of Violet Grey’s online customers.

Savannah had already crossed paths with Cassandra Grey before this latest move. She recalled meeting her at the new Violet Grey store in New York:

“Cassandra Grey is really close with a good friend of mine, and I met Cassandra at her new Violet Grey store in New York. She told me she really wanted me to try Madame Grey, her perfume, so she gave me a bottle. She’s so smart and cool, and the fragrance really does smell great on me.”

So perhaps LeBron’s final four words say the most.

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“Just the beginning.”

Reframe’s plans include more clinical research, carefully timed product additions and further selective retail expansion. Savannah has built the company around taking her time, listening to experts and making each decision with purpose.

What started with a conversation between a mother and daughter has now reached a luxury retail stage, with LeBron watching it all unfold.

And after seeing the idea take shape from the very beginning, he clearly believes Savannah is only getting started.