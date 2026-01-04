LeBron James Sends 5-Word Message After Bronny James’ G League Season-High Score

Bronny James has spent most of his NBA journey warming the bench. The wrinkles of disappointment of not being on the floor are easier to detect on his face than they ever were. The hope of finding himself a few extra minutes might be diminishing, and there are legitimate concerns about the youngster’s future in LA. But in his most recent game, James Jr. played like he had something to prove, though we aren’t sure it was impactful enough to land beyond his dad.

After facing the Memphis Grizzlies, the Los Angeles Lakers assigned James Jr. to the South Bay Lakers in the developmental league. It is safe to say that the youngster absolutely smashed it. He sealed a crucial overtime win against the Memphis Hustle on Saturday, with a season-high 20-point performance.

After the game, LeBron James hyped up his son, reposting a video of him throwing down a thunderous dunk off a steal.

“The AIR different 🆙 there!” the Lakers veteran proudly wrote on X.

James Jr. logged 30 minutes in the game and, along with 5 rebounds and 7 assists, made nearly 73% of his shots, taking the Hustle down 125-121.

Even in his second NBA season, Bronny James’ role with the Lakers hasn’t changed much. However, his G League stats back up the heavy work he has put in across the offseason.

James Jr. averaged 21.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, and shot 44.3% from the field, including 38.0% from the 3-point line, in his rookie season. And this season, his numbers have shown progress, especially on the offensive side. Although he is averaging 17 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists, his 62.5% clip from the field includes 46.7% from 3-point range.

However, despite Redick’s indication last year, James Jr.’s NBA minutes have remained inconsistent.

While Bronny James shows maturity, has his offseason agenda with JJ Redick worked?

When Bronny James joined the Lakers, there were signs that he would take up a 3 & D player’s role on the roster, at least from what stood out about him during his stint with the USC Trojans. In his lone college season, he showed flashes of a quick-shifting guard who could excel in ball-handling responsibilities.

But in his rookie season, the 55th pick would barely see minutes, despite overwhelming fan support (and criticism) across 30 teams.

After a tough rookie campaign, though, James Jr. said he had figured out how to book his place in regular rotation; give Redick what very few guards could offer. He wanted to put his young legs to use and become a defensive threat.

“It’s definitely made me think about being more aggressive on that end of the floor, but I can’t lose that defensive drive that will get me on the floor because there’s gonna be guys that can score 15, 20 a game,” James Jr. said of his strategy. “I’m most likely not going to be that guy right now. To get myself on the floor, I’ve got to be a defensive menace.”

A month later, Redick also ran with the identical idea. He wanted the youngster to model his game after players like T. J. McConnell and Davion Mitchell. The Lakers coach even added that James Jr. has shown flashes of impact play on both offense and defense.

“To get to that next level for him, it’s cardio fitness,” Redick concluded.

Over six months later, James Jr. has yet to find time outside garbage minutes, and the biggest reason is the Lakers’ roster construction.

The team already has three great ball handlers in Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves. Moreover, James Jr. remains a defensive liability on the floor, which has been the Lakers’ Achilles heel for much of last year.

Redick needs players for floor spacing and perimeter defense, but sadly, James Jr. cannot fix those loose ends.