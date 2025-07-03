LeBron James Sends 5-Word Reaction to Ex-Lakers Star’s Mavs Decision Amid Warriors Rumor

The off-season’s been pouring headline hits like happy hour—Durant drama, Bane bags, Lakers’ $10B splash, LeBron James’ future still on simmer. But while the blockbusters steal the spotlight, it’s the quiet movers that end up shifting the league’s tone. Case in point: Jared Dudley. The former Lakers glue guy has been grinding behind the curtain, and now he’s rising fast on the coaching ladder. No noise, no flash—just impact. It’s the kind of under-the-radar career leap that doesn’t just rewrite resumes, it reshapes locker rooms.

“Dallas Mavericks assistant Jared Dudley is finalizing a deal to become the top assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets under David Adelman, Andy Miller of Klutch Sports tells ESPN,” wrote Shams Charania. The former Lakers star finally gets his time to shine in the spotlight. Being one of the assistants to Jason Kidd in Dallas was good, for sure. But the top assistant job, next to a fresh face in David Adelman in Denver? That’s massive. And Bron, being the W ex-teammate, didn’t shy from letting his boy know his pride.

“Congrats my brother!! Well deserved @jareddudley10👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,” wrote the King on his Instagram stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shams Charania (@shams) Expand Post

AD

This is a developing story…