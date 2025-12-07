LeBron James Sends 4-Word Message to James Harden After Clippers Star Passes Carmelo Anthony’s Scoring Record

James Harden might not be consistently dropping 40 bombs anymore, but the Los Angeles Clippers star is still one of the most effective scorers in the NBA right now. And now, the Beard also has a huge achievement to further back this claim. Last night, during the third quarter of LA’s matchup against the Timberwolves, Harden passed Carmelo Anthony to become the NBA’s 10th-highest scorer of all-time.

While this was a huge milestone on its own for the veteran point guard, he made it even more iconic with a special message to the other two active players on the NBA’s all-time top-10 scoring list– LeBron James and Kevin Durant– through his Instagram account.

“Aye @easymoneysniper, tell @kingjames we on the way up the list. Y’all 2 different!!!🤞🏾” Harden wrote on his IG story, which led to a motivating reply from King James himself.

“Keep going UNO!!! Yessir 🫡” James wrote, praising Harden, who, fittingly, suiting his style of play, the point guard did so with a free throw, as he finished the game with 34 points on 10-of-18 shooting, along with 6 assists and 5 rebounds against Minnesota.

Although it’s been a disastrous season for Harden’s team, the Clippers, who sit at 6-18, are second-worst in a stacked Western Conference. However, it seems that hasn’t stopped James Harden from believing in his scoring ability, as he motivated James and Durant to keep rising through the ranks on this list. Well, both LeBron James and Kevin Durant are above Harden on the list, who’s 10th with 28,303 points.

On one hand, the Akron Hammer is first on the list, 42,268 points miles ahead of everyone else. On the other hand, the Slim Reaper is 8th with 31,051 points next to his name. So, it’s hard to say that the Clippers guard will ever catch up to these two, something that he knows, as he stated both are “different.”

However, the 36-year-old can still improve his position on the list nonetheless. That’s because he’s only 293 points behind, NBA Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers icon, Shaquille O’Neal, who sits 9th on the list with 28,596 points. Nonetheless, while the Beard will hope to take over Shaq soon, as he continues his season, the veteran point guard took his time to reflect on his incredible milestone.

“ I’m blessed,”– James Harden says after making it into the top-10 scorers list

Although the LA Clippers suffered yet another defeat, falling short 109-106 against Minnesota, it was a special night for their point guard, James Harden. The Beard, who started the night as the 11th-highest scorer of all-time in the NBA, finished the game as the 10th-highest scorer, and expected couldn’t control his emotions after the game.

“We’re talking about NBA history,” Harden told The Athletic. “As a kid growing up, watching Kobe and Shaq and all those guys … shooting Kobe fadeaways. And now, it’s like, number two on the all-time 3-point list, crack the top 10. I’m blessed. I’m grateful.”

The veteran point guard earlier this week suggested that it’s like a dream come true for him, as he saw his name finally go up alongside some of the greatest players in the sport’s history. He even gave a shoutout to his idols Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. However, it goes without saying that he truly deserves this honor, given his sheer commitment.

Now, Harden is not only one of the highest scorers in the league’s history, but he’s also the second-best three-point shooter of all-time, only behind the Warriors icon, Stephen Curry. So, if there were any doubts regarding James Harden’s legacy, it’s safe to say that they’ve been put to rest by the Beard, as he will now hope to get his team back on track after a terrible start to the campaign.