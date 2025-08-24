LeBron James Sends Heartfelt Reaction to Kobe Bryant as Unheard Message on Lakers Legend Surfaces

Number 24 on the Lakers had his swansong in 2016, and he went out the same way he came in—as the best player on the court. But it wasn’t just about that last game, or his last season; it was about the 20 years he put into the league. The blood, sweat, and tears he gave the Lakers since day 1. And, of course, the players that he ended up inspiring. One of them ended up being a fellow Olympian and present Lakers star, LeBron James.

When LeBron joined the league, Kobe was already in his prime. The two stars battled hard over the years, playing against each other 22 times. But on August 24th, the King only had one game on his mind—the last they ever played together. James, on his Instagram story, reposted an edit of the last time he and Kobe faced off. March 10th, 2016, was a bittersweet day.

We got to see two of the best that the NBA has ever seen face off for the last time, and boy, was the game worth watching. We saw a younger Bron in the edit, talking about the heavy emotions surrounding the matchup. “He’s done so much for our league, done so much for me personally, and obviously for the Lakers organization, everybody here in California. Much respect, much love for the Mamba.”

The King, underneath his story post, commented a snake and an infinity emoji. It’s always Mamba Forever for the Lakers star, and for all of us as well!

