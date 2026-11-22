Dominick Barlow played 71 games for the 76ers in the 2025-26 season and then went on to miss the team’s first 16 games this year. When he came back, the biggest change the team had undergone was the addition of LeBron James.

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And Barlow established chemistry with him quickly. During the 76ers’ winning game against the Milwaukee Bucks, James made a stellar steal in the second quarter. He put on a fast-break play and then sent an alley-oop pass to Barlow, who made the perfect dunk for a point in his first game of the season.

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After the team’s 132-129 victory, Barlow took to Instagram to share the clip with the caption: “Lil late to the function.” In response, LeBron James commented on the post, writing, “Yessir!!! We kept the party going though until you got there!”

Barlow started 59 of his 71 games last season. However, this year he was sidelined after experiencing a lumbar spine bone stress response. The back condition meant that he couldn’t even practice with the team, let alone train with LeBron James.

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During his first game against the Bucks, Dominick Barlow played for 11 minutes and scored 12 points, shooting 5-for-6 from the field. He appeared to be in top form after practicing on November 20, 2026. Now he also knows what it’s like to play with the icon that is James.

“He makes my life easy. All we’ve got to do is get the rebound and run. He can throw in the pocket, he can throw in the lob, he can find you in open space,” Barlow said about LeBron James during an on-court interview. “The gravity he has driving to the rim is just ridiculous, still at his age.”

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James was one of the key players during the Bucks game. He recorded 21 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals. He was the second-leading scorer of the team after Joel Embiid, who scored 26 points.

Many have remained concerned about James’ health. If there’s one thing he shares with Dominick Barlow, it’s a history of back pain. James has been managing sciatica and lower back issues through most of the regular season. He’s missed four games so far, but his scoring has been consistent.

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James has reportedly asked the Sixers coaching staff to be patient with him as the future Hall of Famer expects to get into rhythm by December 2026. And indeed, it looks like his top form is appearing with every game he plays.

The iconic player is now 41 years old. Resting him when needed will only help the team keep him healthy for the playoffs. On the other hand, the 76ers have seemingly done all they can to get Barlow back on his feet, and it has worked well.

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The young player hadn’t played competitively for 200 days before he made a comeback against the Bucks. So when he was asked about it all a few days ago, he knew exactly how it felt.

“It’s been miserable,” he told Sixers Wire about missing playing time. He explained that the 76ers staff had done a great job with him, helping him recover and condition him to perfection. However, it didn’t come without a lot of waiting and getting cleared by the medical staff.

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He explained that his back injury may have been caused by “an overuse thing,” but he wasn’t clear about what the exact cause was. Regardless, the player is back now and hopes to stay in good shape for the rest of this season.