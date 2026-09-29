LeBron James Sends Message to Son Bryce After Arizona HC Reveals Expectations for His First Season

Bryce James is finally entering his first season of college basketball after spending his freshman year on the sidelines. The youngest James son now has a much clearer role awaiting him in Arizona. But it is hardly one built around instant stardom. With HC Tommy Lloyd setting modest expectations for the 6’ 5 guard, LeBron James has responded with a message that fits the slower path perfectly.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Lloyd recently spoke to the media about Bryce’s progress after Arizona’s summer trip overseas. It’s where the sophomore received his first significant playing time for the Wildcats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coach praised what he saw and outlined where he wants Bryce to begin.

“Really happy with the progress Bryce has been making; I thought he had a good showing overseas,” Lloyd said. “It was kind of his first time getting an opportunity to play at this level, and then I think it’s been a good springboard for him to continue to build confidence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He then followed it with a realistic take: “The first steps for Bryce would be just being a solid contributing role player and seeing if he can build from there.”

LeBron James saw those comments and shared them on his Instagram story. His message to Bryce was only a few words: “1% each day, Maximus.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It isn’t a deeply gatekept mantra.

At Philadelphia 76ers Media Day, LeBron had spoken about the same idea while discussing his approach to another NBA season. He said improvement comes from repeated work, not from the desire for instant results. In short, building something special takes time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryce James’ Arizona journey has already followed that Philosophy.

He enrolled with a highly regarded Wildcats recruiting class in 2025. But never appeared in a game during the 2025-26 season. Lloyd eventually confirmed the redshirt decision, explaining that it was made as a long-term move to give Bryce more options while allowing his physical development and understanding of the system to catch up.

ADVERTISEMENT

That year did not mean Bryce was removed from the program.

Lloyd previously praised him as a valued teammate and noted his progress during practice and as he learned Arizona’s system. The Wildcats also went on a deep NCAA Tournament run, giving Bryce a year of practice and preparation within a team that eventually reached the Final Four.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the situation is different.

Bryce James finally got meaningful minutes during Arizona’s August exhibition tour in Lithuania. Against Lithuania’s B team, he came off the bench and recorded two points, one rebound, one assist, and two steals in 15 minutes. It was his first significant game action for Arizona after spending the previous season watching from the sideline.

Moreover, Lloyd has already seen enough to remain encouraged.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, he is not placing a massive scoring burden on Bryce. The coach specifically framed becoming a reliable contributor as the first objective.

He added, “I’ll just say this: if you’re a solid contributing role player at Arizona, you’re a heck of a basketball player. And so I’ve been impressed with Bryce’s continued growth and feel great about having him in the program.”

For Bryce, the immediate target is not to match the trajectory attached to his last name. It is to become useful enough that Lloyd can trust him.

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron James’ message fits that challenge almost perfectly. Rather than responding to Lloyd’s comments with expectations about points, minutes, or a starting role, he pointed Bryce back toward incremental progress.

It’s a drastically different blueprint from the one his elder brother, Bronny James, followed. Along with the ramp-up, Bronny also faced a health scare that initially derailed his trajectory. Now, he seems to have settled into his role as a supporting cast.

Meanwhile, Bryce seems to have an entirely different journey, focused on complete development.

And for a player entering his first active college season, one percent each day may be exactly the standard Arizona is asking him to meet.